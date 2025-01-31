Skip to content
Home
>
News
>
Lumumba in the race for Jackson Mayor...

Lumumba in the race for Jackson Mayor at the wire

By: Russ Latino - January 31, 2025

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

At approximately 4:59 this afternoon, embattled Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba appeared in the Municipal Clerk’s Office. The deadline to file for re-election was 5 p.m. today. Lumumba refused questions, including whether he had submitted the necessary paperwork to appear on the ballot.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba appeared in the Jackson Clerk’s Office will a minute to spare before the filing deadline in casual attire.

Jackson City Clerk Angela Payne initially declined to supply an updated list of candidates, telling a cadre of reporters, including Magnolia Tribune’s Dan Tyson, that she would provide the list on Monday.

After considerable protest from former Hinds County Supervisor David Archie, who alleged Payne was violating state statute, she produced a list that included Lumumba’s name as a candidate. Archie is, himself, a candidate for the office. In all, 22 candidates, including 14 Democrats, 5 Independents, and 3 Republicans qualified according to the list.

Among notable mentions is Mississippi State Senator John Horhn, businessman Socrates Garrett, and Northside Sun Publisher Wyatt Emmerich.

What remains to be seen is whether Lumumba filed necessary campaign finance reports to remain on the ballot.

Mississippi law requires a candidate or officeholder to file annual campaign finance reports. Mayor Lumumba previously admitted he last filed a report in 2021.

In 2023, the Legislature amended campaign finance law to provide new, stronger penalties for non-compliance. Under Miss. Code Ann. 23-15-811, a candidate who willfully violates the reporting requirement is guilty of a misdemeanor and can face up to six months in jail and a $3,000 fine.

Additionally, the law prevents a candidate from being certified for election “until he or she files all reports required by this article.” It also prevents an officeholder who fails to comply with the reporting requirement from being paid.

Lumumba’s opponents will be watching to see if he complies, while federal prosecutors will be watching to see what he reports. Lumumba is currently facing a federal indictment for allegedly accepting $50,000 in campaign contributions in exchange for moving a proposal deadline for a hotel project. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Lumumba deposited those checks in his campaign account before writing himself personal checks out of the account.

How those FBI payments and the personal checks out of his campaign account get reported could become evidence in his upcoming trial. The Mayor faces up to 70 years in prison and $1.5 million in fines if convicted on all five counts of the bribery case.

One of Lumumba’s alleged co-conspirator, Ward 6 City Councilman Aaron Banks, was not on the list of qualified candidates for his current seat. Banks had played close to the vest in recent weeks whether he would seek re-election.

Share
About the Author(s)
author profile image

Russ Latino
Russ is a proud Mississippian and the founder of Magnolia Tribune Institute. His research and writing have been published across the country in newspapers such as The Wall Street Journal, National Review, USA Today, The Hill, and The Washington Examiner, among other prominent publications. Russ has served as a national spokesman with outlets like Politico and Bloomberg. He has frequently been called on by both the media and decisionmakers to provide public policy analysis and testimony. In founding Magnolia Tribune Institute, he seeks to build on more than a decade of organizational leadership and communications experience to ensure Mississippians have access to news they can trust and opinion that makes them think deeply. Prior to beginning his non-profit career, Russ practiced business and constitutional law for a decade. Email Russ: russ@magnoliatribune.com
More Like This
More From This Author
Opinion  |  Russ Latino  • 
January 29, 2025

Barksdale once railed against monopolies, he should support school choice now
Opinion  |  Russ Latino  • 
January 27, 2025

For Jackson’s Lumumba, running for mayor could worsen legal headache
News  |  Russ Latino  • 
January 23, 2025

Verbal fisticuffs: Auditor White calls Senate Chairman a liar, threatens with lawsuit
Previous Story
News  |  Zeke Miller, Associated Press ,  Aamer Madhani, Associated Press ,  Josh Boak, Associated Press  • 
January 31, 2025

White House says Trump tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China will come Saturday. No word on exemptions