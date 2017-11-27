Skip to content
Opinion  |  Russ Latino  • 
January 2, 2023

Telling Mississippi’s True Story

Come along for the journey.  Our mission is Mississippi. This article marks the start of a new Mississippi tradition. Magnolia Tribune is launching on the vision of supplying our state’s people with news and insights they can rely upon. I want to share why and how we intend to serve. A free and independent press…

End of an era in Mississippi media as Y’all Politics gives way to Magnolia Tribune

The iconic brand that is Y’all Politics will cease its run on Monday but Magnolia Tribune will rise and deliver reliable news by Mississippians for Mississippians. Over the past 18 years, Y’all Politics has grown to be a uniquely Mississippi media institution readers could trust for its reliable, behind-the-scenes news primarily focused on the inner…

PEER recommends changes in Mississippi’s ESA Program as 127 students are waitlisted

The purpose of the Education Scholarship Account program is to offer parents of children with disabilities educational financial assistance. In December, the Joint Legislative Committee on Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review (PEER Committee) released its report titled “2022 Statutory Review of Mississippi’s Education Scholarship Account (ESA) Program.” According to the report, the purpose of the…
Opinion

SALTER: Coach Mike Leach: Fair winds, calm seas to college football’s most famous ‘pirate’

**Submission by Sid Salter** Having an opportunity to spend a little time with Mike Leach and experience the world through his filters – or lack of them – was a privilege for which I will always be grateful. The storied coach’s untimely death from complications of heart disease Dec. 13 at University of Mississippi Medical…

BROWN: Lame-duck session will be truly lame if antitrust bills resurface

Submitted by Starla Brown The AFP state director writes that the American Innovation and Choice Online Act and the Open App Markets Act are the two most sweeping, dangerous antitrust bills introduced in Congress. Our mission at Americans for Prosperity (AFP) Mississippi is to help everyday citizens realize their full potential and contribute to society in a meaningful and…

WICKER: Defense package is a win for the U.S. military

Submitted by Senator Roger Wicker The Mississippi U.S. Senator says the legislation will boost pay, strengthen forces, end COVID vaccine mandate. Our military service members can breathe a little easier now that the annual defense bill has finally passed. After months of unnecessary delays, the Senate on Thursday passed the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA)…

SALTER: Two U.S. presidents have ignored Marine Paul Whelan’s plight in a Russian prison

**Contribution by Sid Salter** The debate over the recent prisoner exchange that brought about the release of WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Britany Griner’s release from a Russian prison is yet another example of a polarized, divided America and of bedrock political disagreements that make the political middle ground a bridge too far.…
Business

U.S. Senate passes bill to ban TikTok on government devices; Mississippi could be next

State Sen. Joel Carter says the app is a bug and steals proprietary information. He’ll file a bill to ban it on government devices in the 2023 session. The United States Senate has voted unanimously to ban the popular social media app, TikTok, on all government devices. The “No TikTok on Government Devices Act” was…

Ingalls’ Wilkinson named Chair of the Gulf Coast Business Council

The President of the Pascagoula shipyard succeeds William Yates at the helm of the Mississippi Coast business and public policy advocacy organization. The Mississippi Gulf Coast Business Council has named Kari Wilkinson, President of Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula, as Chairman of the Board for the upcoming 2023-2024 term. Wilkinson is executive vice president of Huntington…

Final NFIB Optimism Index of the Year: Slight Improvement, but Inflation Remains a Challenge

Inflation remains the top business problem for small business owners. Inflation continues to impact business owners with 32% of owners reporting it as their single most important problem in operating their business, five points lower than July’s highest reading since the fourth quarter of 1979. The Small Business Optimism Index rose 0.6 points in November…

Consumer prices remain high as inflation slows

The Consumer Price Index rose by 0.1% in November as prices increased 7.1%, the smallest 12-month increase since December 2021. The inflation rate for November 2022 was below expectations, suggesting that consumer prices may be starting to fall in the U.S. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) Consumer Price Index report released on…

NAACP files lawsuit challenging Mississippi legislative redistricting two weeks before candidate qualifying begins

The group has partnered with the ACLU and others to seek greater black voting strength in 7 parts of the state. On Tuesday, the NAACP along with five black Mississippi residents filed a lawsuit against the state of Mississippi challenging Mississippi’s 2022 state legislative redistricting maps just weeks before qualifying begins for the 2023 election…

Candidate qualifying for state, legislative, county offices opens January 3rd

Ready or not, the next round of Mississippi elections is upon us. Candidates have until February 1st to qualify. Qualifying for statewide, district, legislative and county offices begins on January 3rd and runs through February 1st at 5pm. Mississippi is among three states holding state executive elections and four states holding legislative elections in 2023.…