Opinion | Russ Latino •
January 2, 2023
Telling Mississippi’s True Story
Come along for the journey. Our mission is Mississippi. This article marks the start of a new Mississippi tradition. Magnolia Tribune is launching on the vision of supplying our state’s people with news and insights they can rely upon. I want to share why and how we intend to serve. A free and independent press…
Culture | Rebekah Staples •
January 2, 2023
Rebirth of the City Beautiful
The Laurel example is a powerful reminder about what can be achieved when a community truly works together. I’ve loved my hometown of Laurel, Miss., for as long as I can remember. Even some nine years ago when I needed to pick a name for my business, it took me all of two minutes to…
Culture | Frank Corder •
January 2, 2023
Miss. State set to face Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl
MSU kicks off the Zach Arnett era looking for their first 9-win season since 2017. The No. 22 Mississippi State Bulldogs (8-4, 4-4) will take the field for the first with their new Head Coach in place following the sudden death of former Head Coach Mike Leach who had been at the helm of the…
End of an era in Mississippi media as Y’all Politics gives way to Magnolia Tribune
The iconic brand that is Y’all Politics will cease its run on Monday but Magnolia Tribune will rise and deliver reliable news by Mississippians for Mississippians. Over the past 18 years, Y’all Politics has grown to be a uniquely Mississippi media institution readers could trust for its reliable, behind-the-scenes news primarily focused on the inner…
PEER recommends changes in Mississippi’s ESA Program as 127 students are waitlisted
The purpose of the Education Scholarship Account program is to offer parents of children with disabilities educational financial assistance. In December, the Joint Legislative Committee on Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review (PEER Committee) released its report titled “2022 Statutory Review of Mississippi’s Education Scholarship Account (ESA) Program.” According to the report, the purpose of the…
SALTER: Coach Mike Leach: Fair winds, calm seas to college football’s most famous ‘pirate’
**Submission by Sid Salter** Having an opportunity to spend a little time with Mike Leach and experience the world through his filters – or lack of them – was a privilege for which I will always be grateful. The storied coach’s untimely death from complications of heart disease Dec. 13 at University of Mississippi Medical…
BROWN: Lame-duck session will be truly lame if antitrust bills resurface
Submitted by Starla Brown The AFP state director writes that the American Innovation and Choice Online Act and the Open App Markets Act are the two most sweeping, dangerous antitrust bills introduced in Congress. Our mission at Americans for Prosperity (AFP) Mississippi is to help everyday citizens realize their full potential and contribute to society in a meaningful and…
WICKER: Defense package is a win for the U.S. military
Submitted by Senator Roger Wicker The Mississippi U.S. Senator says the legislation will boost pay, strengthen forces, end COVID vaccine mandate. Our military service members can breathe a little easier now that the annual defense bill has finally passed. After months of unnecessary delays, the Senate on Thursday passed the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA)…
SALTER: Two U.S. presidents have ignored Marine Paul Whelan’s plight in a Russian prison
**Contribution by Sid Salter** The debate over the recent prisoner exchange that brought about the release of WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Britany Griner’s release from a Russian prison is yet another example of a polarized, divided America and of bedrock political disagreements that make the political middle ground a bridge too far.…
U.S. Senate passes bill to ban TikTok on government devices; Mississippi could be next
State Sen. Joel Carter says the app is a bug and steals proprietary information. He’ll file a bill to ban it on government devices in the 2023 session. The United States Senate has voted unanimously to ban the popular social media app, TikTok, on all government devices. The “No TikTok on Government Devices Act” was…
Ingalls’ Wilkinson named Chair of the Gulf Coast Business Council
The President of the Pascagoula shipyard succeeds William Yates at the helm of the Mississippi Coast business and public policy advocacy organization. The Mississippi Gulf Coast Business Council has named Kari Wilkinson, President of Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula, as Chairman of the Board for the upcoming 2023-2024 term. Wilkinson is executive vice president of Huntington…
Final NFIB Optimism Index of the Year: Slight Improvement, but Inflation Remains a Challenge
Inflation remains the top business problem for small business owners. Inflation continues to impact business owners with 32% of owners reporting it as their single most important problem in operating their business, five points lower than July’s highest reading since the fourth quarter of 1979. The Small Business Optimism Index rose 0.6 points in November…
Consumer prices remain high as inflation slows
The Consumer Price Index rose by 0.1% in November as prices increased 7.1%, the smallest 12-month increase since December 2021. The inflation rate for November 2022 was below expectations, suggesting that consumer prices may be starting to fall in the U.S. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) Consumer Price Index report released on…
News | Frank Corder •
December 23, 2022
117th Congress heads home, sends $1.7 trillion spending package to President
Mississippi’s Thompson, Wicker vote in favor of the bill as Hyde-Smith, Kelly, Guest and Palazzo oppose it. On Friday, the U.S. House of Representatives voted 225-201 to pass the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending package the U.S. Senate officially passed the day before, avoiding a Christmas break government shutdown that would have ensued at midnight when…
News | Sarah Ulmer •
December 23, 2022
PEER reviews recently passed Parkers Law aimed at curbing fentanyl deaths
The new law provides harsher punishments for individuals who sell fentanyl or items laced with the drug that led to death. The Joint Legislative Committee on Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review, or PEER, recently reviewed a bill passed in 2022 called Parkers Law. The bill ultimately increases the penalty for anyone who knowingly sells or profits…
News | Frank Corder •
December 23, 2022
State Rep. Miles will not seek re-election to the House in 2023
Miles, a Democrat who has served in the House since 2012, will run for Scott County Chancery Clerk instead. State Representative Tom Miles will not seek re-election to the Mississippi House of Representatives where he was served since 2012. Miles, a Democrat, announced his decision on his Facebook page on Thursday, telling constituents that serving…
News | Sarah Ulmer •
December 22, 2022
Gov. Reeves appoints Judge Brad Touchstone as 15th Circuit Court District Judge
Judge Touchstone will replace Tony Mozingo who announced he was stepping down in October. Governor Tate Reeves today announced the appointment of Judge Brad Touchstone as 15th Circuit Court District Judge. “Judge Touchstone has had a long and distinguished career in the legal field,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “I personally witnessed his strong leadership skills in…
News | Anne Summerhays •
December 22, 2022
PEER Committee releases review of Mississippi Development Authority Tourism Advertising Fund
In FY 2022, MDA expended approximately $16 million from the Tourism Advertising Fund, primarily on advertisements promoting tourism in Mississippi. The Joint Legislative Committee on Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review (PEER Committee) released its report titled FY 2022 Annual Report: A Review of the Mississippi Development Authority Tourism Advertising Fund on Thursday. The Mississippi Development…
News | Anne Summerhays •
December 22, 2022
Hosemann discusses priorities ahead of 2023 Legislative session
The Lt. Governor discussed modified school calendars, postpartum care for women on Medicaid, and more. The 2023 session of the Mississippi Legislature is rapidly approaching, gaveling in on January 3rd. Ahead of the session’s start, Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann (R) held a press conference on Wednesday to highlight his legislative agenda and top priorities for…
NAACP files lawsuit challenging Mississippi legislative redistricting two weeks before candidate qualifying begins
The group has partnered with the ACLU and others to seek greater black voting strength in 7 parts of the state. On Tuesday, the NAACP along with five black Mississippi residents filed a lawsuit against the state of Mississippi challenging Mississippi’s 2022 state legislative redistricting maps just weeks before qualifying begins for the 2023 election…
Candidate qualifying for state, legislative, county offices opens January 3rd
Ready or not, the next round of Mississippi elections is upon us. Candidates have until February 1st to qualify. Qualifying for statewide, district, legislative and county offices begins on January 3rd and runs through February 1st at 5pm. Mississippi is among three states holding state executive elections and four states holding legislative elections in 2023.…