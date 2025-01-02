Skip to content
Mississippi Supreme Court reverses course on rehearing deadline in Minor case

By: Russ Latino - January 2, 2025

A three-judge panel of the Mississippi Supreme Court listens to arguments over a state law that would put $10 million of federal pandemic relief money into infrastructure grants for private schools, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

The Mississippi Supreme Court reversed course this morning on a deadline to file a petition for rehearing in a case that arguably erodes tort reform gains made under Governor Haley Barbour. The new deadline now falls after two new Supreme Court justices, Jenifer Branning and David Sullivan, take their seats.

Yesterday morning, I wrote about the decision of the Mississippi Supreme Court to award the family of former trial lawyer Paul Minor over $15 million in extra-contractual damages, punitive damages, and attorneys’ fees in an insurance dispute dating back to Hurricane Katrina.

READ MORE: Kitchens, Beam deliver parting shot to tort reform, ruling business community

One of the more peculiar procedural aspects of the case, USAA v. Minor, that I highlighted was the changing of the deadline for USAA to petition for rehearing. It was originally set for January 10th, but then was moved up by the Supreme Court to January 2nd without any explanation.

Justices Branning and Sullivan will take their seats on January 6th. The justices they beat in November’s election, Jim Kitchens and Dawn Beam, both voted with the five-justice majority to bless the $15 million award. So the difference in deadlines between January 2nd and January 10th could have been determinative on whether the petition for rehearing was granted.

This morning, Justice Robert Chamberlin entered an order moving the deadline back to January 21st. This means that newly elected Justices Branning and Sullivan will get the opportunity to evaluate the petition for rehearing and applicable law for themselves.

USAA v Minor Rehearing Extension OrderDownload

As we noted in our coverage yesterday, a bevy of business groups headlined by former Governor Haley Barbour is preparing to file an amicus brief challenging the majority’s decision in the case. Barbour ran for office in 2003 on the promise of tort reform to end “jackpot justice” in Mississippi. The Legislature passed a sweeping package of reforms in 2004.

According to BIPEC President and CEO Derek Easley, the groups opposing the Court’s decision include:

Governor Haley Barbour

BIPEC (Business & Industry Political Education Committee)

Mississippi Manufacturers Association

Mississippi Economic Council – The State Chamber of Commerce

Mississippi State Medical Association 

Gulf Coast Business Council

Mississippi Bankers Association

Electric Cooperatives of Mississippi

American Council of Engineering Companies of Mississippi

Associated Builders and Contractors – Mississippi

Independent Insurance Agents of Mississippi

Mississippi Association of REALTORS

Mississippi Association of Self-Insurers

Mississippi Automobile Dealers Association

Mississippi Beverage Association

Mississippi Energy Institute

Mississippi Forestry Association 

Mississippi Hospitality & Restaurant Association

Mississippi Manufactured Housing Association

Mississippi Petroleum Marketers & Convenience Stores Association

Mississippi Poultry Association

Mississippi Propane Gas Association

Mississippi Trucking Association

Southeast Oil and Gas Association

Insurance Coalition of Mississippi

About the Author(s)
author profile image

Russ Latino
Russ is a proud Mississippian and the founder of Magnolia Tribune Institute. His research and writing have been published across the country in newspapers such as The Wall Street Journal, National Review, USA Today, The Hill, and The Washington Examiner, among other prominent publications. Russ has served as a national spokesman with outlets like Politico and Bloomberg. He has frequently been called on by both the media and decisionmakers to provide public policy analysis and testimony. In founding Magnolia Tribune Institute, he seeks to build on more than a decade of organizational leadership and communications experience to ensure Mississippians have access to news they can trust and opinion that makes them think deeply. Prior to beginning his non-profit career, Russ practiced business and constitutional law for a decade. Email Russ: russ@magnoliatribune.com
