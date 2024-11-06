Total university enrollment increases in Mississippi

(Photo of Ole Miss students walking on campus from the Ole Miss Facebook page taken by Thomas Graning/Ole Miss Digital Imaging Services - posted January 23, 2023.)

Ole Miss led the way with an 11% percent, or a 2,400 student increase between Fall 2023 and Fall 2024. Jackson State had the largest decline, losing 238 students, or 3.6%.

Enrollment numbers released by the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning earlier this week show that across all institutions student enrollment increased by more than 2,700 students from Fall 2023 (77,074) to Fall 2024 (79,817).

That is an over 4,000 enrollment increase since Fall 2022 (75,739) for all eight public universities.

Totals account for unduplicated on- and off-campus students.

“A college degree is a critical component for so many professional fields, and students at Mississippi’s universities understand the value it will hold for them as they graduate and enter the workforce, hopefully in Mississippi,” said Dr. Al Rankins Jr., Commissioner of Higher Education in a statement.

The University of Mississippi saw the largest increase in enrollment between 2023 and 2024, with an 11 percent, or 2,400 student increase year over year. Ole Miss’ Fall 2023 enrollment was 21,596 while Fall 2024 showed 23,981.

Chancellor Glenn Boyce, Ole Miss

“Our growth reflects the University of Mississippi’s position as a thriving destination of choice for higher education,” Chancellor Glenn Boyce said. “We are a flagship university in demand, as evidenced by a record number of applications and more than 32,000 campus visitors in the last year. Students and families recognize the value of our academic excellence, our student support programs and our experiences that build successful leaders.”

The University of Mississippi Medical Center also saw an increase, taking in 29 more students from 2023, increasing their enrollment from 3,114 to 3,143 in 2024.

Mississippi State, Alcorn State, Mississippi Valley State and Southern Miss all saw enrollment increases year over year.

However, Delta State, Jackson State, and the Mississippi University for Women did see a decline.

Jackson State University saw the biggest decrease from Fall 2023, experiencing a 3.6 percent drop in enrollment from 6,564 to 6,326, or 238 students.

Delta State University and the Mississippi University for Women, better known as The W, experienced 2.3 percent and 1.5 percent declines, respectively.

Delta State President Dr. Daniel Ennis told Magnolia Tribune there is growth in other areas of enrollment.

Dr. Daniel Ennis, President of Delta State

“Each semester, the IHL’s enrollment report is based on headcount, which is the total number of students enrolled in at least one course,” Ennis said. “While we were down a bit there, I’m pleased to see that Delta State has increased FTE (full-time equivalent) student enrollment. FTE data is another means of measuring our students’ engagement and reinforcing our goal of helping students earn their degrees.”

The W saw a decrease from 2,227 in Fall 2023 to 2,193 in Fall 2024. President Nora Roberts Miller also noted the university’s growth in other areas.

President Nora Roberts Miller, MUW

“We see the growth in first-time freshman, graduate enrollment, and full-time equivalency (FTE) enrollment as positive signs for our future,” Miller told Magnolia Tribune. “The slight drop in headcount is due to a decrease in our dual credit/dual enrolled student population. We are strengthening our connections with high schools across the state while forging more pathways for community college transfer students. We look forward to seeing growth continue at The W.”

The Commissioner of Higher Education said Mississippi’s universities offer a strong foundation for students from across the state and beyond, “and these numbers reinforce the confidence of students and parents alike in the quality education available throughout our system.”

“We are grateful to the Mississippi Legislature and Governor Reeves for partnering with us in keeping our universities affordable for Mississippi families,” Rankins added.