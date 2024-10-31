Magnolia Mornings: October 31, 2024

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

1. Darsey named to FirstNet Authority Board of Directors

(Photo from Ole Miss)

Dr. Damon Darsey of Ridgeland has been appointed to the FirstNet Authority Board of Directors. Darsey is an emergency medicine and EMS Physician and Medical Director for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety. He was previously a tenured Associate Professor in Emergency Medicine and Pediatrics at the University of Mississippi.

Senator Roger Wicker recommended Dr. Darsey to the Acting Associate Administrator of the Office of Public Safety Communications at the U.S. Department of Commerce and Secretary Gina Raimondo.

According to Senator Wicker’s office, the Board of Directors provides oversight of FirstNet, which is a nationwide interoperable public safety broadband network designed to connect first responders across departments for large-scale disasters. The board is also responsible for providing FirstNet with overall policy direction and strategic guidance.

“Dr. Darsey has been a leader in public safety for Mississippi. For years, he has been engaged in the policy, development, technical, and political challenges around deploying a dedicated public safety network. His experience as the Medical Director for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety is a valuable asset to the board’s composition. I am confident he will continue to be an advocate for our communities and first responders,” Senator Wicker said in a statement.

2. USDA inspection finds no issues at Jackson Zoo

According to WJTV, a recent inspection by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) found no issues at the Jackson Zoo.

WJTV notes that “no non-compliant items were identified during the re-license inspection at the zoo in September 2024. Officials said the zoo is ready to be licensed under the Animal Welfare Act (AWA).”

“Earlier this year, the Jackson Zoo was cited for several issues, including a walk-in cooler that was not working properly and widespread rodent activity in the shelter structures. The report also noted that an adult male klipspringer was killed by an adult male Grevy zebra,” WJTV reported.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Biden gaffe leads to Trump riding in garbage truck

(Photo shared on X by Piers Morgan)

The Hill reports that Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump rode in a garbage truck in his motorcade in Wisconsin in an effort to draw attention to comments made by President Biden in which he seemingly called Trump supporters “garbage.”

“How do you like my garbage truck? This truck is in honor of Kamala and Joe Biden,” Trump said, per The Hill.

President Biden compared Trump’s supporters to garbage on Tuesday while discussing a joke made by a comedian at the Trump rally in New York. Democratic nominee Harris’ team quickly sought to distance themselves from the comment.

“First of all, he clarified his comments but let me be clear: I strongly disagree with any criticism of people based on who they vote for,” Harris said Wednesday, per The Hill.

2. Wall Street execs, gamblers bet on Trump win. S&P 500 points to Harris.

This combination photo shows Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at an event, Aug. 15, 2024, in Bedminster, N.J., left, and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris at a campaign event in Raleigh, N.C., Aug. 16, 2024. (AP Photo)

Politico reports that “Wall Street executives, political gamblers and cryptocurrency traders are piling up their bets that former president Donald Trump is returning to the White House. But the stock market may be telling a different story.”

“While the stock market is not necessarily representative of the broader economy, the S&P 500’s performance in the run-up to Election Day has historically been a strong indicator of whether the incumbent party’s candidate will retain control of the White House — correctly forecasting all but four presidential races over the last 96 years,” Politico reported.

Politico adds that the S&P 500’s recent rise “is suggesting that Vice President Kamala Harris” is bound for victory.

Sports & Entertainment

1. MS JUCOs the place to be on Halloween night

(Photo from MGCCC Athletics)

Mississippi community college football will be on full display on Thursday, Halloween night, with some teams bringing a few tricks with them to the field. On a bye week is No. 4 Northwest.

Here is a rundown of who’s playing where Thursday:

East MS at No. 8 Holmes

Northeast at Co-Lin

No. 12 East Cental at Southwest

Jones at Pearl River

Coahoma at MS Delta

Hinds at No. 5 MGCCC

2. Ole Miss’ Murrell named to Coaches All-SEC Preseason Team

(Photo from Ole Miss Athletics)

Ole Miss senior guard Matthew Murrell added another preseason honor on Wednesday, when the SEC announced the Coaches All-SEC Preseason Teams, naming him to the second team.

Ole Miss Athletics said Murrell adds this preseason honor to a list that includes All-SEC Second Team preseason by the media, and a spot on both the National Player of the Year and Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year preseason watchlists by the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame.

Ole Miss opens their regular season next Monday, November 4 when they host Long Island.

Markets & Business

1. Investors await key inflation data

CNBC reports that stock futures slid on Thursday morning as Wall Street absorbed a fresh batch of earnings reports from megacap technology names.

“During regular trading Wednesday, the major averages posted modest losses. The S&P 500 declined 0.3%, while the Dow dropped 0.2%, and the Nasdaq Composite fell nearly 0.6%,” CNBC reported. “Investors also weighed the third-quarter U.S. gross domestic product reading, which showed that the economy grew at a 2.8% annualized rate, falling short of the 3.1% consensus forecast from Dow Jones.”

CNBC went on to add, “Another market catalyst awaits on Thursday morning: the personal consumption expenditures price index for September. This also happens to be the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation indicator.”

2. C Spire recognized as America’s Most Admired Workplaces

C Spire has been recognized as one of America’s Most Admired Workplaces 2025 by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group.

According to BusinessWire, Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group recognized America’s Most Admired Workplaces in the United States by conducting a large-scale employer study based on over 250,000 company reviews. C Spire received a 5-star rating in the mid-size company category.

“We are honored to be recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Most Admired Workplaces,” said Suzy Hays, President & CEO of C Spire. “At C Spire, the focus is on creating exceptional experiences that add value for our customers. This work relies on our company culture and the foundation built by team members. Our success comes from empowering team members to innovate to improve lives through technology. When team members find purpose in their work, it reflects internally and attracts those seeking to work at C Spire.”