What’s happening, Mississippi? Things to do in the Magnolia State in August 2024

From Coast 5ks to Blues Festivals and more, August in Mississippi has a lot to offer.

With the back-to-school season in full swing, we’re all a little desperate to blow off some steam and have a good time!

Here’s a breakdown of some fun events happening throughout the state during the month of August 2024.

Annual Summer Beach Run, Pass Christian – August 3

Join the 36th Annual Summer Beach Run 5k at War Memorial Park in Pass Christian!

Enjoy a scenic run along the coast, followed by festive post-run activities. Whether you’re a seasoned runner or setting your own pace, celebrate fitness and summer fun. There’s also a kid’s run that is less than a mile.

Registration fees are $20 for members, $22 for non-members, and $15 for kids 12 and under.

Joe Bonamassa Live, Jackson – August 10

Don’t miss Joe Bonamassa’s one-time-only Blues Deluxe tour at Thalia Mara Hall in Jackson on August 10th!

Renowned as one of the greatest guitarists of his generation, Bonamassa redefines blues-rock with hits from “Blues Deluxe” and “Blues Deluxe Vol. 2.”

Enjoy fan favorites and live debut performances! The show starts at 8 pm. Click here for tickets.

21st Annual Tri-State Blues Festival, Southaven – August 17

The Tri-State Blues Festival is back, continuing 21 years of celebrating the blues.

The Tucka, King George, Pokey Bear, J-Wonn, West Love, O.B. Buchan and more are slated for an unforgettable celebration at Landers Center in Southaven.

The show starts at 6:30 pm. Get your tickets today.

Possumtown Book Fest, Columbus – August 24

Get ready for the debut of the Possumtown Book Fest on August 24!

The Possumtown Book Fest brings bookish fun and festivities celebrating the love of reading all day long to the Friendly City—and it is FREE to attend.

The Possumtown Book Fest is presented by Friendly City Books and the Friendly City Books Community Connection, a special project of the CREATE Foundation. There will be vendors and local authors as well.

Visit the event’s Facebook page for more information.

Grenada Day Celebration, Grenada – August 31

The second annual Grenada Day Celebration is set for August 31!

Hundreds of participants head to Grenada to enjoy a time of community unity. This festival highlights local vendors and businesses and incorporates children’s activities like bounce houses, face painting, and more. There’s also a BBQ contest and a car and motorcycle contest.

The highlight of the evening is the concert with multiple local musical artists. For more information about Grenda Day, visit the event’s Facebook page.