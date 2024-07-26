Magnolia Mornings: July 26, 2024

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

1. UMMC participating in trauma drug study

University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

The University of Mississippi Medical Center is participating in the CAlcium and VAsopressin following Injury Early Resuscitation Trial, CAVALIER for short, along with 15 other trauma centers across the country.

According to UMMC, the study aims to enroll 1,050 people aged 18 to 90. Patients who have traumatic injuries with loss of blood may be enrolled by participating emergency medical personnel during their transportation to the hospital, or after arrival to UMMC.

UMMC stated in a release that CAVALIER is an Exception from Informed Consent trial, or EFIC, meaning the trial requires performing a potentially life-saving intervention in people who are too injured to give permission. This study will look at treatment for patients who have a traumatic injury and have lost a lot of blood.

UMMC, the state’s sole Level I Trauma Center, stated that it was chosen for the study because of its experience in trauma care, and specifically its ability to manage severe bleeding.

2. Vanlandingham pleads guilty to wire fraud

A former business associate of NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre has pled guilty to one federal charge of wire fraud.

Jacob Vanlandingham, a neuroscientist from Florida working with the startup company Prevacus, admitted to using some of the nearly $2 million in TANF funds received from the Mississippi Department of Human Services for gambling and paying off personal debts.

“I applaud federal prosecutors for their continued work on this case,” said State Auditor Shad White. “I’m grateful for my team at the Auditor’s office and the FBI for digging up the facts related to this case. We will continue to assist federal prosecutors as needed going forward.”

Favre was an investor in Prevacus. He has not been charged with any crime but is named in a civil suit filed by the Department of Human Services seeking to recoup misspent TANF funds.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Obama endorses Harris

President Barack Obama

Former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle has endorsed Kamala Harris for President. The Obamas had held out endorsing Harris over the past week since President Joe Biden announced he was stepping aside and throwing his support to his Vice President.

A statement from the Obamas said they would “do everything we can to elect Kamala Harris the next president of the United States.” A video of their call to Harris was also posted to social media.

2. Will Trump and Harris debate?

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, July 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Politico reports that Vice President Kamala Harris said on Thursday that she’s “ready to debate Donald Trump,” agreeing to the Sept. 10 date previously set to be hosted by ABC News.

Trump agreed to debate Harris earlier in the week, pushing for FoxNews to host the debate instead of ABC News. Harris said Trump was “backpedaling.”

“Following Harris’ comments, a Trump spokesperson on late Thursday did not complete debate plans but said ‘general election debate details cannot be finalized until Democrats formally decide on their nominee,'” Politico reported.

Sports & Entertainment

1. 18 athletes with Mississippi set to compete in summer Olympics

The 2024 summer Olympics officially open in Paris on Friday, and 18 athletes with Mississippi ties will be competing and representing not only the USA but other countries as well.

Athletes include Moss Point’s Devin Booker in men’s basketball, Oxford’s Sam Kendricks in pole vault and Abbeville’s Shelby McEwen in high jump.

In all, athletes with Mississippi ties, many that played at Mississippi State and Ole Miss, will be representing the USA, Colombia, Italy, Canada, Grenada, Spain, Portugal, Brazil, Japan, Botswana, Puerto Rico and Jamaica.

(Photo from Brett Young website)

On the eve of the Rebels’ opener against Furman, the August 30 concert will feature two former Ole Miss student-athletes on stage: Brett Young and fellow country star Josh Kelley.

Ole Miss Athletics announced the concert on Wednesday, noting that Young pitched for the Rebels in 2000, while Kelley was on the men’s golf team in 2000-01. In addition, Mustache The Band will bring their popular 90s country party to the lineup.

The concert on campus will be held at the Sandy & John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss.

3. Providence Hill to host NSCA US Open in 2025

(Photo from Providence Hill)

Next spring, Providence Hill in Hinds County, Mississippi, will welcome nearly 1,500 participants from across the country for the prestigious National Sporting Clays Association US Open. This renowned competition will draw sporting clay enthusiasts of all skill levels to one of Mississippi’s most scenic outdoor venues.

Providence Hill, spanning over 1,200 acres and known for its exceptional outdoor recreational offerings, has been selected as the host location for the event. Following recent changes in ownership, Providence Hill Sporting Club has made significant enhancements to its facilities, particularly its shooting clay program, to ensure a top-notch experience for competitors and visitors alike.

The 2025 US Open takes place April 28th through May 4th, 2025.

Markets & Business

1. Generic drugmakers in short supply in U.S.

The Wall Street Journal reports that America is running out of generic drugmakers.

“The generic drug business has become a hostile environment for American companies. Prices for the often critical medicines have dropped so low that it has become difficult for U.S. manufacturers to compete with companies overseas,” WSJ reported, adding, “One after another, generic-drug makers have gone bankrupt or moved their operations overseas or cut the number of products they offer. The number of facilities making generic drugs in their final form in the U.S. has dropped by roughly 20% since 2018, to 243, according to federal data.”

WSJ noted that drug shortages have become commons, reporting, “Today, 300 medicines are in short supply, according to the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists.”

2. Cracker Barrel turnaround plan in the works

Cracker Barrel CEO Julie Masino talked about her company’s turnaround plan on CNBC on Thursday.

“Masino said Cracker Barrel’s improvement plan centers around location remodels, reworked menus and improved technology for its loyalty program and to-go business,” CNBC reported. “The company is testing four versions of remodeled restaurants in Tennessee to figure out ‘which level of investment is going to drive the right return,’ she said.”

The company is also testing new menu items.

CNBC also reported that Masino said their “goal is to take what people love about Cracker Barrel and open the aperture a little bit so that more people love Cracker Barrel.”