Mississippi leading the pro-life movement for the unborn and for mothers

Congressman Michael Guest says fighting for those who cannot stand up for themselves is one of the primary responsibilities for Members of Congress.

The Preamble of the Declaration of Independence states, “We hold these Truths to be self-evident, that all Men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness.”

Our nation was founded on the principles of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. It is the responsibility of the government to secure these rights for present and future generations of Americans. As a Member of Congress, I believe that as our country continues to evolve and adapt to challenges, it is important to center ourselves on these founding principles as one nation under God. To this end, I will continue to fight for the right to life through my work in the U.S. House of Representatives, where I am proud to serve Mississippi – the State leading the pro-life movement for the unborn and for mothers, as well.

Recently, in Washington, D.C., I was encouraged by the thousands of Americans united in their support for mothers, babies, and pro-life pregnancy centers across America. As you may know, pregnancy centers offer services where women can receive help with caring for their babies. In 2022, 2,750 pro-life pregnancy centers provided more than 16,000,000 client sessions and over $358,000,000 in free goods and services to mothers and families across America. We have many pregnancy centers in our State that provide incredibly impactful social support services for women and children in need. However, the Biden Administration is attacking pregnancy centers by trying to prevent states from funding them. This radical policy would take away support for women experiencing an unplanned pregnancy. That is why I cosponsored the Supporting Pregnant and Parenting Women and Families Act. This legislation would allow states to continue using Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) funds to assist pregnancy centers in their mission of helping families in need.

I have also cosponsored the Life.Gov Act. The bill would create a website with existing local, state, and federal pro-life resources that pregnant women and their families might need throughout pregnancy and in early childhood, including adoption information, childcare and family leave assistance, legal and housing support, OB-GYN and fetal development resources, mental health services, transportation support, and tax preparation, among other critical services. This website would be based upon the one in Mississippi where women are able to view resources like this on The Mississippi Access to Maternal Assistance website; and women, regardless of what state they live in, should have access to pro-life resources like women in Mississippi, as entities such as Planned Parenthood continue to spend millions on pro-abortion advertising.

I also cosponsored The Women’s Right To Know Act, a bill to nationalize the law that women seeking an abortion are informed of the medical risks associated with abortion procedures and of the fetal development characteristics of their unborn baby. Women deserve to know the medical risks of common abortion procedures and the age of their unborn baby, and they should have at least 24 hours to decide whether they would still like to choose abortion.

We would do well to remember the words of President Ronald Reagan: “I’ve noticed that everyone who is for abortion has already been born.” My goal in Congress is to be a voice for the voiceless. As Americans we pride ourselves on our independence and our history of fighting for what we believe in. Therefore, it is important for all Americans to continue the work of saving lives and making our great United States an even better place to live, worship, and raise a family.

This issue has been and will continue to be a top priority for my work in the United States House of Representatives. I believe that fighting for those who cannot stand up for themselves is one of the primary responsibilities for Members of Congress. As a father and a Christian, I will continue to protect Mississippi values by supporting legislation that promotes the safety of the unborn. I am proud to represent Mississippi, the state leading the pro-life movement, and it is my hope that women and families outside of Mississippi will gain these pro-life, pro-woman, and pro-family policies.

Mississippi is leading the way, and we should support national laws that protect life to remind our nation that all of us, no matter our background, are given the right to life here in the United States.