What’s Happening, Mississippi? Things to do in the Magnolia State in May 2024

Whatever fun looks like to you, you’ll find it in Mississippi in May.

May brings a lot of goodness to Mississippi. The school year is winding down, folks are firing up the grill, and you’re prepping that swimming pool.

Four notable days are in May:

Star Wars Day is May 4th.

This wacky unofficial holiday originated from the saying “May the Fourth Be With You,” which is a play on “May the Force be with you.”

Fun fact: The first recorded use of this play on words was in May 1979, when Margaret Thatcher was elected Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Conservatives used the phrase in an advertisement congratulating her on her win.

Cinco de Mayo is (quite literally) the 5th of May.

It is a day that celebrates Mexico’s win over the Second French Empire in the Battle of Puebla in 1862.

Another fun fact: The holiday is more prevalent in the United States than in Mexico, and while Mexican Americans initially celebrated it, in recent years, it has been fully embraced by all as the perfect excuse to have taco night.

May 12th is Mother’s Day!

Show Mama some love and give her a special gift, brunch, visit–or just let her get that break she’s been hinting toward.

You’ve been given the heads-up. Set the alarm, and don’t forget to treat Mom for this special day.

Memorial Day is Monday, May 27th. ​​

This federal holiday honors and mourns the U.S. military personnel who died while serving in the United States Armed Forces. It is observed on the last Monday in May each year.

Check your local listings for any events for these fun days.

There’s still fun to be had around the state all month long!

Sante’ South – ARC at Saint Andrews School, Ridgeland – May 4

Santé South Wine & Food Festival is the largest wine and culinary extravaganza in the state of Mississippi. A destination event and international showcase, Santé South features many of the world’s premier wines and Mississippi’s most succulent culinary delights.

Santé South affords a rare opportunity for guests to speak directly with boutique winemakers and features more than 120 exceptional wines and fine food samplings from many of Mississippi’s top restaurants.

Santé South benefits The MIND Center at the University of Mississippi Medical Center and has helped to raise more than $1 million to advance the delivery of Alzheimer’s care and support services, educational programming, and research in our state. Visit santesouth.org for more information.

Monster Jam – Landers Center, Southaven – May 3-5

Get ready for an epic family adventure at Monster Jam! It’s the ultimate motorsports experience that promises unexpected thrills and unforgettable moments for fans of all ages.

Head to the Landers Center in Southaven for an action-packed weekend full of high-speed races, roaring engines, and massive monster trucks— Monster Jam is where family fun reaches new heights!

There are shows from Friday, May 3rd, through Sunday, May 5th. Visit the event website for more information.

MS Makers Fest – Two Museums, Jackson – May 11

Get a day full of creativity and joy at the Mississippi Makers Fest! It’s a vibrant celebration of the state’s incredible music and art scene, happening from 10 am to 8 pm on Saturday, May 11, 2024, at Entergy Plaza, right at the heart of the Two Mississippi Museums in Jackson.

Best of all, this festival is completely free!

Immerse yourself in the talents of Mississippi artisans, groove to live music, dive into make-and-take activities, savor delicious bites from food trucks, and so much more.

Mark your calendars — it’s a day you won’t want to miss! Take a look at the event website for more information.

VetFest 2024 – Town Square Park, Hattiesburg – May 18

Enjoy festival fun for a cause at Vetfest 2024 at the lively Town Square Park!

This unique event brings together veteran-owned businesses and service providers to share valuable information with beloved veteran communities and their families. But it’s not just informative—it’s a day filled with excitement and fun.

Immerse yourself in live entertainment, treat your taste buds to delicious bites from food trucks, explore impressive military static displays, and let the kids loose in their dedicated zone. With so much to see and do, Vetfest 2024 promises to be an unforgettable experience for all!

Click VisitDowntownHattiesburg.com for more information.

Southernerds Festival – Mississippi Coast Convention Center, Biloxi – May 25-26

What do you get when you combine voice actors with cosplay and gaming tournaments? You get the Southernerds Festival in Biloxi!

This two-day event brings together icons such as the wrestler Sting, and voice actor John Ratzenberger for meet-and-greets, photo ops, panels, and much more.

Visit SouthernerdsFest.com for more information.

