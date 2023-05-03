Skip to content
Home
>
Elections
>
Disqualified gubernatorial candidate...

Disqualified gubernatorial candidate Hickingbottom files lawsuit against Mississippi Democratic Party

By: Frank Corder - May 3, 2023

(AP Photos/Rogelio V. Solis)

The action filed in Hinds County asks the court to certify Hickingbottom’s candidacy, allowing him to run in the Democratic Primary against Brandon Presley.

In late March, disqualified Democratic gubernatorial candidate Bob Hickingbottom’s attorney sent a letter to Mississippi Democratic Party Chairman Tyree Irving demanding that his client be certified to run for Governor or face a lawsuit.

Hickingbottom and another Democratic gubernatorial candidate Greg Wash qualified to run for governor as Democrats and both were later disqualified, clearing the field for presumptive Democratic favorite, Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley.

READ MORE: Democratic hopeful Hickingbottom ‘lawyers up’ to challenge his own party

Today, with no certification coming from the state party, Hickingbottom filed a lawsuit against the Mississippi Democratic Party in the Circuit Court of Hinds County contesting his disqualification.

In the action, Hickingbottom states that the party disqualified him over not filing campaign finance reports from his failed 2019 campaign as well as not timely filing a Statement of Economic Interest with the Ethics Commission.

The lawsuit claims the Mississippi Democratic Party Executive Committee held a hearing on the matter and ultimately voted against Hickingbottom’s certification stating that he “did not meet the statutory requirements” but did not state which requirements were not met.

Hickingbottom’s attorney, John Reeves, outlines in the filing that the candidate does meet all necessary requirements to run for Governor in 2023. He asks the court to place his name on the ballot for the Democratic Primary. He also seeks an injunction prohibiting the printing and distribution of ballots until the matter is resolved. 

You can read the full filing here.

Share
About the Author(s)
author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications such as the Daily Caller. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
More Like This
More From This Author
Culture  |  Frank Corder  • 
May 2, 2023

Mississippi’s Stough, Smith continue American Idol journey in Top 8
News  |  Sarah Ulmer ,  Frank Corder ,  Russ Latino  • 
April 28, 2023

UMMC terminates membership with Mississippi Hospital Association
Business  |  Frank Corder  • 
April 27, 2023

Latest GDP report raises concerns over return to stagflation, possible recession
Previous Story
Elections  |  Frank Corder  • 
May 3, 2023

Presley’s “historic” fundraising leaves the Democrat significantly behind incumbent Republican Governor Reeves
Next Story
News  |  Anne Summerhays  • 
May 3, 2023

Governor Reeves officially launches re-election campaign