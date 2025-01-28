Having lived in various states and countries, I genuinely feel there is no place like Mississippi, writes Meredith Biesinger.

I am a Mississippian by choice.

What does that mean? I wasn’t born or raised here, but I made Mississippi my home nearly two decades ago. My husband is a Hattiesburg native, and we are proud to raise our children in the Magnolia State.

Mississippi, with its unique charm is a truly beautiful place to live. Having lived in various states and countries, I genuinely feel there is no place like Mississippi. So, yes, I am a Mississippian by choice, not by birth. The Hospitality State has always felt like home, and I am immensely grateful. The state’s breathtaking scenery, rich history, exceptional food, the blues, and impressive literary heritage undoubtedly contribute to its vibrant culture. However, the people of Mississippi embody what makes our state unique.

Locals support locals, neighbors help neighbors, and the everyday things we often take for granted are appreciated and valued. Sure, I’ve had to learn a few new words, and I’ve encountered fire ants more than I’d like to admit! I had no idea what my life was missing without grits and greens, and I love being on a first-name basis with everyone at our local grocery store. I can’t begin to count the number of times I’ve been invited to someone’s church at a gas pump or the number of times I’ve seen communities come together in times of need. In Mississippi, people treat others with intention, even in the smallest and simplest daily interactions.

(Photo from Visit Tupelo)

I began my career as a bright-eyed high school English teacher and education writer. I’ve often thought of Mississippi as the student in the class with all the potential in the world, waiting to be fully recognized and tapped into. That’s one of the reasons why I became so driven to spotlight all of the positive things Mississippi has to offer; I just wanted others to see what I see.

My passion for Mississippi and all it has to offer is not just a feeling; it’s a force. It has continued to grow and increase, much like my hair during the middle of August; it’s inevitable.

I’ve spent countless hours traveling to various schools throughout the state, teaching professional development seminars to K-12 teachers. Through these professional experiences and the mission of Our Mississippi Home, I have had the opportunity to meet many interesting people. I consider it an honor to listen to their stories, and I assure you everyone has a story. Mississippi is full of artists, musicians, entrepreneurs, and storytellers, and sometimes, they come in the form of a school teacher or local small business owner. We forget that. Mississippi has layers to it, and so do its people.

Not too long ago, a childhood friend of mine commented, “I can’t believe you’re still in Mississippi. Why do you love it so much?”

So that got me thinking about my “Why?” Why do I love Mississippi?

Mississippi has a beautiful and diverse landscape, to be sure. Delicious culinary options? Check! It still offers a lower cost of living and a higher quality of life than many other places. The traffic isn’t terrible. The classic architecture is swoon-worthy, as is the literary history. Music? We’ve got it all covered here. Plus, the hospitality is unmatched.

But maybe it’s just because Mississippi is home.

If home is where the heart is, then it’s no wonder that Mississippians stay in a place that is so full of heart and soul. The spirit of Mississippi has a way of sneaking into your heart and settling in your bones. I should know.

I’m thrilled to write the ‘Discover Mississippi’ column for The Magnolia Tribune. We are often so busy with our day-to-day lives and obligations that we forget the beauty and wonder surrounding us in our home state. It’s time to Discover Mississippi.