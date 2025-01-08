Businessman Tommy Duff launches PAC, adding to intrigue over potential bid for Governor

Businessman Tommy Duff announced the launch of Duff PAC this week, advancing speculation that the tire magnate is eyeing a run for governor in 2027.

For his part, Duff has done little to quell whispers, acknowledging widely that he is strongly considering the race, appearing at the Neshoba County Fair, and beginning to make speeches at local civic clubs around the state.

The Duff PAC website does not, by itself, signal Duff’s intent, with a mission statement that reads “Duff PAC is dedicated to supporting conservative candidates and advancing policies that promote opportunity, freedom, and prosperity across Mississippi.”

Jordan Russell, the Executive Director of the PAC told Magnolia Tribune “Tommy Duff is a longtime supporter of conservative candidates, officeholders, and causes. He founded Duff PAC to better organize and increase his political activity ahead of the 2025 municipal and potential legislative special elections.” Russell said the PAC wants “to support conservative candidates and advance policies that promote opportunities, freedom, faith-based values, and prosperity across Mississippi.”

Russell would not say how much Duff intends to put into the PAC or raise, but did indicate it would be “a significant investment in multiple races in our state to ensure strong, conservative leadership at every level of government.”

Still, the launch of the PAC is reminiscent of the Haley PAC that preceded former Governor Barbour’s 2003 run for the Mansion.

Duff’s father, Ernest Duff, was a lawyer in Hattiesburg. In 1973, he started Southern Tire Mart as a side business. The success of the enterprise, eventually led Tommy, and his brother Jim, into the business.

Through an aggressive acquisition strategy, the brothers grew Southern Tire Mart into the largest commercial retailer of tires in North America. From their headquarters in Columbia, Mississippi, the pair parlayed that success into a number of other business investments, including Richland-based KLLM trucking, T.L. Wallace Construction, and a series of automobile dealerships across the Pinebelt.

Forbes says each of the Duff brothers are worth north of $3 billion and are the wealthiest people in Mississippi.

While campaign finance reports from election cycles past show giving, neither were among perennial top donors. Instead, much of the Duffs’ past giving has come in the form of philanthropy, with some $50 million in public pledges to Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Southern Miss.

The early field to replace term-limited Governor Tate Reeves in 2027 has been occupied by existing statewide office holders, most notably Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann, Attorney General Lynn Fitch, and State Auditor Shad White. The trio have been trading barbs in recent months.

Were Duff ultimately to enter the race, it could create significant fundraising problems for challengers. Other donors may be reluctant to compete with the perception that Duff could self-finance a campaign at a high level.

And if Duff PAC is anything more than a prelude to a campaign, if it actually supports other candidates and causes, it could go a long way to building political allies and donor goodwill that could prove useful in a future campaign.

Time will tell.