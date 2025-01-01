What’s Happening, Mississippi? Things to do in the Magnolia State in January 2025

The New Year is off to a great start and there’s plenty of events across Mississippi to enjoy.

The New Year looks promising, and if this list is an indication of things to come there will be plenty of things to do in 2025.

From celebrating scorpions during a trail run to learning about fiber arts to watching films about Mississippi, listening to blues music, and wishing a river city a happy 200th birthday, January in Mississippi is nothing to snooze at.

The Great Scorpion Trail Run in Meridian – January 4

(Photo: greatscorpiontrailrun.com)

One of Mississippi’s newest ultra-experiences, this 50k, 25k, and 12.5k trail run takes place on the trails surrounding beautiful Bonita Lakes Park.

Bonita is one of the region’s great trail systems and has a little-known characteristic – scorpions.

You can pay tribute to these little critters by joining them for this race while also helping to raise money for charity. Learn more here.

Oxford Fiber Festival – January 24-25

The oldest, continuous fiber festival in Mississippi includes a festival reception, knitting competition, learning lunches, lectures, and more at the Powerhouse Community Arts Center.

The festival’s mission is to inspire, preserve, and develop the fiber arts in Mississippi and the South.

Check out all of the goings on here.

Clarksdale Film and Music Festival – January 24-26

Mississippi connected and music-related movies are shown at local venues throughout Clarksdale in this community event fun for the whole state.

Area blues artists perform throughout the weekend as films are screened over the three-day event.

For the full lineup and schedule, visit here.

Vicksburg’s Bicentennial – January 29-31

On January 29, Vicksburg will celebrate the 200th anniversary of its incorporation as a city.

Home to the Vicksburg National Military Park and a collection of some of the finest examples of late 18th and early 19th century homes in the South, the historic city will begin festivities in January and continue throughout the year, highlighted by key events including the Mayor’s Proclamation and Dedication at Washington Park followed by a grand Bicentennial Parade.

Notable celebrations will include a Bicentennial Symposium on January 30, exploring Vicksburg’s Past, Present, and Future, and a special Bicentennial Celebration Dinner on January 31.