Magnolia Mornings: December 12, 2024

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

1. Oschner Health joins Mississippi Healthcare Collaborative

The Mississippi Healthcare Collaborative announced Wednesday that Ochsner Health, one of the state’s leading healthcare providers, has joined as its newest member.

In a release welcoming Oschner, the group said Ochsner Health brings invaluable expertise and resources to the Collaborative.

“Its membership underscores the growing momentum behind the Collaborative’s mission to develop innovative, data-driven solutions that ensure sustainable healthcare for all Mississippians,” the group stated.

Ochsner Health operates hospitals and facilities in Mississippi, including:

Ochsner Rush Medical Center in Meridian

Ochsner Health Center – Hancock in Bay St. Louis

Ochsner Health Center for Children – Jackson

Ochsner Health Center for Children – Hattiesburg

Ochsner Laird Hospital in Union

Ochsner Scott Regional in Morton

Ochsner Specialty Hospital in Meridian

Ochsner Stennis Hospital in DeKalb

Ochsner Watkins Hospital in Quitman

2. 27 graduate from National Fire Protection Association course

Twenty-seven members of Firefighter Class 212 will graduate from the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) 1001 Firefighter I-II course held at the Mississippi State Fire Academy in Jackson on Thursday.

This intense seven-week course includes online, classroom, and hands-on instruction in the areas of fire behavior, fire suppression, rescue, incident command, hazardous materials, and other fire related topics.

The Academy notes that the course meets and exceeds the National Fire Protection Association for Firefighter Qualifications and the uniform minimum training standards stated in the Mississippi Code section 45-11-7.

3. Five Mississippi schools among Samsung Solve for Tomorrow finalists

Five Mississippi schools are among 300 public schools State Finalists in the 15th annual Samsung Solve for Tomorrow STEM competition. The company said the national competition is designed to empower students in grades 6-12 to unleash the power of STEM to create innovative solutions addressing critical issues in their local communities.

Each State Finalist will win a $2,500 technology prize pack for their school.

The Mississippi State Finalists are:

Tunica Middle School in Tunica

Biloxi Junior High School in Biloxi

Career Technology Center in Natchez

Ocean Springs Middle School in Ocean Springs

Oxford High School in Oxford

The competition now advances to its next phase, culminating in April with the selection of three National Winners, each receiving a $100,000 prize package – part of a $2 million plus prize pool.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. FBI Director stepping down at end of Biden Administration

(Photo from the FBI)

ABC News reports that FBI Director Christopher Wray told employees at an internal town hall on Wednesday that he is resigning at the end of the Biden Administration, according to sources familiar with the meeting.

“After weeks of careful thought, I’ve decided the right thing for the Bureau is for me to serve until the end of the current administration in January and then step down,” Wray said, per ABC News.

Wray was appointed by President-elect Donald Trump to a 10-year term in his first term and was confirmed to the post in August 2017. Ahead of his second term, Trump has picked Kash Patel to replace Wray.

2. Independent Senators block Democratic control of Labor Relations Board

The Hill reports that U.S. Senators Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) and Joe Manchin (I-W.Va.) voted with almost every Senate Republican to block Lauren McFerran’s renomination to the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB). The move opens “the door for Republican control of the board starting next year under President-elect Trump.”

“Reconfirming McFerran would have locked in a Democratic advantage on the NLRB. Her term is up next week,” The Hill reported, noting, “Including McFerran, the board sits at three Democrats and one Republican, with one GOP vacancy.”

The Hill added, “The news will have major repercussions for big business and labor unions, as the board has a major say in settling disputes between those two parties.”

Sports & Entertainment

1. Huff to be introduced at Southern Miss on Thursday

(Photo from SouthernMissFB on X)

Southern Miss is set to officially introduce Charles Huff as its new head football coach on Thursday at 1 p.m. on the Eagle Walk under the east side of The Rock.

Huff was announced as the new HC on Sunday, less than 24 hours after winning the Sun Belt Conference Championship at Marshall.

Since then, Huff has been actively putting together his staff at USM while delving into the transfer portal, with many expecting the coach to sign members of his former team to join him in Hattiesburg.

2. Jackson State set for bowl game this Saturday in Atlanta

Jackson State (11-2) and South Carolina State (9-2) will meet for the second time in the Cricket Celebration Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 14, inside Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Kick off is at 11 a.m. on ABC.

According to JSU Athletics, the two teams met in 2021 with South Carolina State winning 31-10, the first Celebration Bowl for either team, and they met again in Atlanta at the 2023 MEAC/SWAC Challenge with the Tigers winning 37-7. The two teams have met six times and have split the meetings.

JSU won the SWAC Championship Game last weekend while South Carolina State has not played since Nov. 23.

Markets & Business

1. U.S. budget deficit rises in November

(Photo: Scrumshus, Wikimedia Commons)

CNBC reports that U.S. budget deficit swelled in November, “putting fiscal 2025 already at a much faster pace than a year ago when the shortfall topped $1.8 trillion, the Treasury Department reported Wednesday.”

“For the month, the deficit totaled $366.8 billion, 17% higher than November 2023 and taking the total for the first two months of the fiscal year more than 64% higher than the same period a year ago on an unadjusted basis,” CNBC reported.

CNBC went on to note, “The increase in red ink brought the national debt to $36.1 trillion as the month drew to a close. On an adjusted basis, the deficit was $286 billion and has totaled $544 billion year to date, an increase of 19%.”

2. Ad5 launches in Mississippi

The Godwin Group, the state’s oldest advertising agency, closed its doors last week after 87 years. In its place, former Godwin executive Philip Shirley and others have established a new agency named Ad5.

In a release from the new company on Wednesday, Ad5 is formed by a group of Jackson-area advertising executives who have partnered with Princeton Partners, a nationally recognized agency based in Princeton, New Jersey. Ad5 will be headquartered in Ridgeland.

“Our goal was to combine the experience and expertise of a group of senior-level ad professionals primarily from the Jackson area and nearby states with the brand marketing and digital marketing expertise of Princeton Partners,” Shirley said in a statement. “We have known and worked closely with the owners and management of Princeton Partners for over 25 years, so we knew it was smart to join forces.”

Tom Sullivan is the new chairman and a senior partner. Local management includes Jeff Russell, president and partner, and Lauren Mozingo, managing director and partner. Kevin Kuchinski is a managing partner.

The new company said it will focus on offering marketing services in banking, healthcare, education, non-profits, workforce development, tourism, government agencies, and consumer marketing.