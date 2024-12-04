Gulfport Council restricts open carry inside chambers in split vote

The city council also voted to require their security contractor to wand entrants. Mayor Hewes vetoed that resolution, calling it “inefficient, costly and perhaps even invasive.”

The Gulfport City Council recently voted 4-3 in favor of an open carry firearm ban inside of the council chambers at City Hall. Members supporting the new ordinance cited Mississippi Code § 45-9-53(1)(f)(i) which allows a municipality to regulate the carrying of a firearm at a public meeting.

Councilman R. Lee Flowers, a Republican, asked for the ordinance to be placed on the agenda for consideration. It was supported by Councilmembers Ron Roland (R), Richard Kosloski (R) and Ella Holmes Hines (D).

R. Lee Flowers

“There’s been several councilmembers that have had some concerns about weapons during our city hall meetings and this is in alignment and allotment with what state statute would prohibit and allow in our meetings,” Flowers told the council on November 19th.

The ordinance states that the city council recognizes the escalating trend towards violence involving weapons in public meetings throughout the country, where such places have become sites of wanton violence where disgruntled people have vented their anger through killing or wounding those who attend public meetings, either as public officials or citizens or visitors.

It goes on to state that the ordinance “endeavors to take reasonable and legal measures to reduce the likelihood of such an event occurring” in the Gulfport City Council Chambers. It does not restrict the possession of a firearm by a law enforcement officer or a person with an enhanced concealed carry license.

A majority of the Gulfport City Council also voted to add a provision to their security contract with Swetman Security to require those attending a city council meeting to be wanded and patted down as they enter the chambers.

Councilman Rusty Walker, also a Republican and President of the Council, opposed the measure, comparing it to intrusive TSA-style searches at public meetings. He said in a statement that the ordinance caused “unnecessary barriers between citizens and their government.”

Rusty Walker

“Gulfport’s citizens have demonstrated responsible gun ownership for generations,” Walker said in a statement sent to Magnolia Tribune. “Creating artificial barriers and treating law-abiding citizens like potential threats isn’t just wrong—it’s unconstitutional. Our community deserves better than security theater that undermines both our Second and Fourth Amendment rights.”

Councilmembers Kenneth Casey (D) and Myles Sharp (R) voted against the ordinance with Walker.

The ordinance drew attention from The National Rifle Association. In a message to its members in Gulfport, the NRA said, “These actions unfairly target responsible firearms owners and criminals will simply ignore another so-called ‘gun-free zone.'”

Billy Hewes

Late last week, Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes (R) vetoed the resolution related to the security contract language related to the new ordinance, stating that “‘wanding’ every individual who comes through the door is inefficient, costly and perhaps even invasive.”

Hewes said appropriate security measures are already in place at City Hall and advised the council to instead consider a passive scanning device, such as a magnetometer, be installed at the council chamber entrance.

Acknowledgement of Hewes’ veto was on the Gulfport Council’s agenda Tuesday.