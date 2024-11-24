Mississippi’s best B&B

Ross Mansion in Hattiesburg hits milestone achievement in less than a year.

When Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at the University of Southern Mississippi (USM) offered Afternoon Tea at the Ross Mansion, I jumped at the chance to see the place that had become Mississippi’s Best Bed & Breakfast in less than a year of new ownership, and the first time in its 123-year history it opened commercially.

Oh, and to enjoy the refined tradition of afternoon tea on fine china in an exquisite setting.

When I stepped inside the grand foyer, my only regret was not dressing the part! No hat, for shame!

Every detail of the mansion exuded the early 1900s, when the mansion was in its heyday.

Dr. T.E. Ross, who founded the first hospital in South Mississippi, known for his gentle, thorough, Christian medical care, had the Colonial Revival built in downtown Hattiesburg’s historic Bay Street area in 1903. It would house three generations of the Ross family. The mansion had a telephone, electricity and indoor plumbing, among majestic furnishings, nine fireplaces, a grand staircase, and a fantastic piazza. The house was also built with an elevator that went to all three floors. These were rarities for its day in South Mississippi.

Ross was often spotted doodling around in his electric car en route to his practice and to the nearby hospital he helped establish. He was also instrumental in the founding of USM and William Carey University.

Back to the Afternoon Tea. The owners, Gerry and Jenny Mallory, entertained us and kept us fed. Their daughters, Megan and Ivy, served us multiple courses Disneysque style. That included tri-tiered trays piled high with cheesecakes of different sizes, finger sandwiches of several sorts, fresh blueberry scones, double star jam butter cookies, and pumpkin mousse with exquisite piping.

“My goodness, I feel like a princess!” squealed Sarah Holloway, an OLLI hostess and my tea-mate, when the overflowing trays were placed on the table.

Guests oohed and aahed when given double-sided sheets of delectable tea choices.

It was quickly evident why Ross Mansion received such an honor.

“We were thrilled to be named the Best B&B in the state after less than a year of operation,” said Gerry Mallory. “From our interactions with guests and by reading reviews they left of their stays, it seems they’re most impressed by the authenticity of the mansion itself, the high level of personalized service they receive, the overall cleanliness and comfort they enjoy, and the close proximity it is to the revitalized downtown of Hattiesburg.”

OLLI Director Paula Mathis said OLLI members “waxed eloquent” about their Ross Mansion experience, providing glowing feedback on the visit. One member reported, “Certainly a place and experience to repeat with friends and family. Top notch A-1.”

Changing Course

The Mallorys were career schoolteachers in Florida. She taught elementary school; he was a history teacher. On the side, they were Christian ministry directors and musical entertainers.

“Our decision to acquire an historic home where we could operate a B&B and event experience was based on several factors,” said Gerry Mallory. “First, we dearly love people, and operating a B&B allows us to form some pretty amazing bonds with many wonderful guests. Jenny possesses an incredible gift for creating imaginative, engaging environments, which she has put to good use at Ross Mansion. Both of us possess a deep love for our heritage; her interest being primarily in fashion and decor, and mine, as a history teacher, focused more on historical stories and artifacts. In addition, our (time) as pastoral ministry directors provided us with a wealth of event and hospitality experience. Lastly, we possessed the skills and experience to renovate and maintain this historic home after renovating and remodeling our 1936 home and a 1920s era church.”

Their search for the perfect setting – the “right” house with historical authenticity located in a vibrant, growing community – took the Mallorys in various directions. At first, they considered Northern Virginia, near their middle daughter’s home, but exorbitant costs and poor conditioned houses crossed that area off the list. They spent a great deal of time online looking around the South.

“When we found the house in Hattiesburg online, we fell in love with the pictures and drove up from Lakeland, Florida, the next day to view it,” he said. “It had everything we were looking for. The price was a bit high, but through negotiations and pointing out the remaining refurbishment work to be done, the house sold for $485,000.” (Zillow values it at roughly $750,000.)

The Tough Part

The 7,200-square-foot mansion was nearly empty when the Mallorys moved in. Furnishing it was “a daunting task,” Gerry Mallory admitted.

“We rarely paid retail prices for any of the historic and beautiful furnishings and decor in the mansion,” he said, pointing to a 1910 Edison record player as an example. “Items came largely from estate sales in Florida, Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana, California (where in-laws live), Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and other sundry places. We also acquired some items in thrift shops and antique shops. We were able to round out our furnishing needs by acquiring some amazing antique furnishings from the European Auction House in Seminary.”

They also lucked out with Disney surplus sales. (All three daughters worked at Disney.) They acquired high-quality products – wallpaper for the Storybook Chamber, and curtain fabric for two rooms – left over from Disney resort hotels.

Between renovations, landscaping, furnishings, and decorating, the Mallory family spent more than $100,000. They also spent nine months of labor (12-hour days, seven days a week) with no income, living off their savings.

“The plumbing and some electrical infrastructure needed updating,” he said. “A great many repairs were needed, including water-damaged areas on the second floor. We gutted and remodeled some bathrooms, added three more, extensively remodeled the second floor, and landscaped the yard by adding fountains, statuary, foliage, a pergola, French drains to keep the basement dry, and a 300-foot walking path graced with a variety of fairy gardens.”

They completed most work themselves, using professional plumbers and electricians as needed, with the help of Jenny’s father, a general contractor, who oversaw much of the work.

“We were surprised by a few things in our journey, some good, some not so good,” he said. “First, it came as a welcome surprise when the garbage service picked up pretty much everything we took to the curb,” he said. “Second, we found our neighbors to be a significant source of encouragement and support; some even went to planning meetings to speak on our behalf. Negatively, there were several surprises in the infrastructure, even though we had several contractors and inspectors examine the house beforehand. The roof, which is brand new, wasn’t constructed correctly in several areas, and we had to get that fixed.”

Building the Brand

When it came to designing the rooms, Jenny Mallory took over. She created a sanctuary of bed chambers, each meticulously curated – the Victorian Peacock Chamber, Library Chamber filled floor to ceiling with family heirlooms and Ross’s medical books, the girly-girly Enchanted Chamber, the 1800s Storybook Chamber, the Garden Chamber, and the Royal Chamber. Overnight guests have multi-course breakfasts to anticipate.

Gerry Mallory handled the business setup and operation, website development, marketing and advertising, and community outreach. Jenny Mallory employed her creative skills with social media content.

“We continue to make improvements on the mansion and the grounds almost daily, which requires continued investment,” said Gerry Mallory. “Also, we spend quite a bit advertising, since we’re a new business.”

Ross Mansion opened in October 2023. Mississippi Magazine named it the state’s best B&B in its May/June 2024 edition.

“Surprisingly, the summer season was quite slow for us, so to date we’re still operating close to the line,” he said. “However, business has picked up significantly, particularly for overnight stays. Now that we’ve been open for a year, we’re benefiting from frequent returning guests for both overnight stays and for Ross Mansion-sponsored events, such as our Murder Mystery Dinner Games and our Afternoon Tea Experience.”

Room rates range from $195 to $290 plus 7 percent tax, higher during peak seasons, and special rates at times. Ross Mansion cannot accommodate children under the age of 12 for overnight stays.

Afternoon tea events are all inclusive, typically $49.95. Christmas Victorian afternoon candlelight teas are $64.95. Murder mystery dinner games, which include a three-course meal plus hors d’oeuvres and an immersive gameplay experience from the 1920s-30s cost $99.

By next spring, it’s their hope to average a gross monthly income between $15,000 and $20,000.

At the heart of their business is this scripture: “Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest.” (Matthew 11:28).

Christian love was at the heart of Dr. T.E. Ross, who turned part of his mansion into apartment housing for high-ranking officers from Camp Shelby during World War I.

Lagniappe

With the help of longtime friend, Michael Garner, the Mallorys tracked down Kim Ross-Waldrop, the great granddaughter of Dr. T.E. Ross. She grew up in the Ross Mansion and lives in Jacksonville, Fla. At their invitation, she stayed overnight in the Library Chamber and provided the Mallorys with a wealth of information on the Ross family, including a family tree and detailed family historical notes, all handwritten. Gerry Mallory is working on a history of the Ross family, which will be posted to the website at RossMansion.com. Ross-Waldrop also gifted the Mallorys the original family sterling silver tea set from the early 1900s, family heirloom framed photos from the 1920s, Dr. T.E. Ross’s books, and other family memorabilia now displayed throughout the mansion. “Kim is a lovely, lovely lady,” said Gerry Mallory.

Two of their three daughters – Megan and Ivy – have opened their own branch of the Ross Mansion experience with Carriage House Productions, an immersive theater experience with original music, dramatics, and more.

“In five years, the girls’ goal is to move into a much larger space to provide high quality, imaginative entertainment, and events for families in our region,” he said.

Their third daughter, Chesney, is wrapping up her final year of law school at George Mason University’s Scalia School of Law while also working for the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee in Washington, D.C.