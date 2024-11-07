Let’s Eat, Mississippi: Make the Como Steakhouse your next destination

What makes this steakhouse unique is the open grill pit. Every week, 500 to 600 pounds of charcoal is used.

Have you ever taken the exit to Como in your travels up and down Interstate 55? It is in the hill country of Panola County, south of Memphis, west of the interstate. I’ve driven past the sign multiple times and never stopped by to visit the notable town. Here is my top reason for not stopping: my schedule. I’m usually on a time restraint. Instead of thinking about the journey, my focus is on my destination.

But what if you and I did a little homework before we loaded up our vehicles and spent a few moments learning about the places to eat and landmarks we might typically drive past? If time and money permits, you and I can create new memories, have fun, and learn more about our state.

Our focal point is the Como Steakhouse, and by the time you finish this article, you could be organizing your next adventure. We will also look at additional attractions on the National Register of Historic Places and the Southern Literary Trail. Como is truly a hidden gem.

The Como Steakhouse

The Como Steakhouse has been in business since 1988. It’s in a historic building on the corner of 203 North Main Street. The founding owner, Paul Beavers, worked for The Butcher Shop near Memphis. One day, he went to the owners and asked if he could open a steakhouse.

They were not opposed, but they did give him a stipulation: he had to be an hour away from their location. Beavers studied the demographics and decided that Como would be the home for his establishment. Today, Richard King and Gary May are the proud co-owners.

Twenty-seven-day-old beef is used for the various cuts of steaks. Each cut—ribeye, T-bone, filet mignon, porterhouse, is pre-cut in-house. An open-pit charcoal grill is used to prepare the entrees to the customer’s request and taste.

In an interview with Walk Grayson for Mississippi Roads called “A Steak Experience,” Richard King shares that coming to the Como Steakhouse is more than just steaks. It’s about the dining experience: the food, service, and atmosphere.

What makes this steakhouse unique is the open grill pit. Every week, 500 to 600 pounds of charcoal is used. Grill master Donnell Lewers has been grilling steaks to satisfy customers for years. An open pit adds excellent flavor.

The staff is known to be warm, attentive, and offering excellent service. The rustic dining area has the original doors, floors, and fireplaces. Photographs grace the walls, depicting the history of the town. But wait, there is more: upstairs is the companion Oyster Bar. Stay inside or step out onto the balcony, where you can enjoy food and fellowship, especially during the fall evenings.

According to Richard King, they are always busy. Please note they are closed on Sundays. Their hours are Monday through Thursday, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., and 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Reservations are only taken on Fridays and Saturdays for groups of eight or more.

The steakhouse is a favorite for residents and folks from the surrounding areas, but that population isn’t enough to sustain the business for the long haul. The scrumptious food and ambiance have people travel the miles to get to this steakhouse. The Como Steakhouse becomes their destination. The best advertisement comes from others who go home and tell others.

In a Facebook review posted on March 14, from “Eating Out with Jeff Jones,” he wrote, “The Como Steakhouse has several dining areas and two huge indoor charcoal pits, which I love! It was like watching a work of edible art being created just for you!”

Jessica Thompson wrote an article about the ten best steakhouses in Mississippi for 2024. The article was entitled “Best Steakhouse in Mississippi,” in which she referred to the Como Steakhouse as “a hidden culinary treasure that beckons steak enthusiasts with its timeless charm and exceptional offerings.”

Review their Facebook group for the menu and photographs of delicious-looking plates of food or their website. Phone 662-526-9529 to make reservations.

Tour the Historical Landmarks

Another idea is to plan a day trip or a weekend to tour the unique charm of Como. Then, at the end of the day, enjoy a savory meal at the Como Steakhouse.

Here are a few suggestions:

Emily J. Pointer Public Library, here you will find a literary landmark in honor of Stark Young (1881-1963), a novelist. He is best known for So Red the Rose (1934), adapted into a movie in 1935.

The Como Gin

The Como United Methodist Church

The Fredonia Methodist Church is the county’s oldest standing pioneer church.

There are three Blues Trail Markers on Downtown Como’s Main Street. They are for Mississippians Otha Turner, Fred McDowell, and Napolian Strickland.

Home Place Pastures

Historical Homes – Taylor-Falls House, Wesson House, The Conley House, The Stark Young House

Wild Animal Safari Park is a 466-acre area that provides 6.5 miles of African Safari Roads. You can drive in your vehicle, and you can also go on a Foot Safari. The children will enjoy the Petting Safari, Lorikeet Feeding, Giraffe Feeding, and Camel Rides. Call 662-526-0001 for queries and tickets.

Butcher shop at Home Place Pastures, Como

For a place to stay, consider the Como Courtyard, or the Como Inn on Main, 662-560-7454. It is only a short distance from the Como Steakhouse.

For pictures and more history, visit Como, Mississippi History & Landmarks on Facebook.

Whatever your destination, such as fishing at Sardis Lake, a concert in Memphis, or a football game in Oxford, allow time to indulge in a great steak at the Como Steakhouse.