Lumumba, Owens and Banks expected to be arraigned on Thursday in Jackson bribery scandal

Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, and Jackson Councilman Aaron Banks are expected to be arraigned in federal court on Thursday for their alleged roll in a bribery scandal that has rocked the Capital City.

Approximately two weeks ago, sources told Magnolia Tribune that the trio of elected officials had been indicted and would face their initial hearing after the election. Owens and Banks were spotted last Friday at the Thad Cochran Federal Courthouse in Jackson. Lumumba was spotted in the courthouse on Monday.

FILE – Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens is seen March 6, 2023, in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

Criminal defendants in white collar and public corruption cases are frequently allowed to negotiate the terms of their surrender and initial appearance instead of facing public arrest.

On Wednesday, Mayor Lumumba preempted his arraignment with a public video statement in which he asserted his innocence and suggested he was the victim of political persecution:

“Jackson residents, it is with great disappointment that I come before you. My legal team has informed me that federal prosecutors have, in fact, indicted me on bribery and related charges. To be clear, I have never accepted a bribe of any type as mayor. I have always acted in the best interest of the citizens of Jackson. We believe this to be a political prosecution against me, primarily designed to destroy my credibility and reputation within the community. There is no coincidence, and its timing being just before the upcoming mayoral race. My legal team will vigorously defend me against these charges. Again, while I am disappointed, I am not deterred, so I ask for your patience and your prayers during this process. Thank you.”

Who Are the People Conducting the “Political Prosecution” of the Mayor?

The investigation into Lumumba’s role in the bribery scandal was conducted by the Biden Department of Justice and the prosecution is being overseen by Biden appointed U.S. Attorney Todd Gee. Prior to his appointed, Gee served as the Deputy Chief of the Public Integrity Section of the United States Department of Justice — essentially heading up public corruption cases.

Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-MS 2)

When confirmed to his current role, Congressman Bennie Thompson said of Gee:

“I have had the privilege of knowing Todd for a considerable amount of time, witnessing first-hand the maturation of a committed, brilliant legal mind. Having observed his journey, relentless pursuit of justice, and the development of his legal acumen, I can say with absolute certainty that Todd is the right person for this job. The Southern District of Mississippi is gaining a leader with not just expertise, but with a deep understanding and respect for the law and the community he is set to serve.”

If this is a “political prosecution,” Mayor Lumumba is implicating members of his own party — sitting President Joe Biden, and perhaps, the resident godfather of the Mississippi Democratic Party, Congressman Thompson.

How We Got Here

Two men posing as real estate developers came to Jackson in the fall of 2023. They solicited the help of Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens, and Owens’ cousin and business associate, Sherik Marve’ Smith to help facilitate a hotel development. Unbeknownst to Owens, the men were FBI operatives conducting a sting operation.

On March 10, 2024, a proposal to build the hotel was jointly submitted by Contour Companies and Facilities Solution Team. The proposal identified out-of-state developers from Hendersonville, Tennessee and Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. Owens and Smith were included in the proposal as “associated local businessmen.”

Nine days later, on March 19th, Owens formed Facility Solutions Team, LLC. Filings list Owens as both the registered agent and the only officer of the business.

In May, the FBI conducted raids at the Hinds County District Attorney’s Office, along with multiple businesses owned by Owens. Federal law enforcement visited Jackson City Hall, where they reportedly sought conversations with Mayor Lumumba and City Councilman Banks.

The FBI seized boxes of documents and phones during the raids. At the time, sources implicated Owens, Lumumba, Banks and Jackson City Councilwoman Lee.

Sources at the time indicated the payment of bribes in exchange for the support of the fictitious hotel project. They told Magnolia Tribune Lee had received a shopping spree in exchange for her pledged support, a fact which was born out when her Bill of Information was unsealed.

Sources also indicated that this spring, Mayor Lumumba and D.A. Owens traveled by private plane to the Miami area, where they partied on a private boat and at a local strip club, all as part of the FBI’s sting operation.

Pieced together, it read like something out of Donnie Brasco.

Lee and Smith Plead Guilty

Magnolia Tribune first broke the arrest of Jackson City Councilwoman Angelique Lee on August 14th, prior to her initial appearance and guilty plea.

The Bill of Information unsealed in Lee’s case both explained her involvement and confirmed the nature of the alleged bribery conspiracy.

Former Jackson City Councilwoman Angelique Lee was the first to plead guilty to accepting a bribe.

In exchange for her support, Lee received $10,000 funneled through a person identified only as “Co-conspirator A” to pay off a portion of her campaign debt in February of this year.

In March, Lee received $3,000 in cash directly from one of the FBI operatives. Prosecutors read a transcript of the exchange between Lee and one of the two operatives in court yesterday. During the conversation, the operative made clear why the payment was being made — in exchange for votes. Lee promised not only to support the hotel venture, but to help acquire the other city council votes necessary.

Finally, Lee received a shopping spree, purchasing approximately $6,000 worth of luxury items at Maison Weiss. When supplying his credit card for the trip, the FBI operative told Lee “don’t go too crazy, but have a f–ing great time.” A list of the items seized by the government included a pair of Valentino shoes and a Christian Louboutin handbag.

The Bill of Information unsealed in conjunction with Sherik Marve’ Smith’s October guilty plea revealed additional facts and potential criminal defendants. It referenced not only “Co-Conspirator A,” but also unindicted “Co-Conspirator B” and “Co-Conspirator C,” both of whom allegedly received bribes in exchange for their support of the hotel project.

“Co-Conspirator B” is identified as a Jackson elected official who received a $10,000 payment, protective services, and the promise of a job for a family member. It is alleged that, like Lee, “Co-Conspirator B” agreed to vote in favor of the hotel development. This allegation implicates another member of the Jackson City Council, believed to be Banks.

“Co-Conspirator C” is identified as a Jackson elected official who received a $10,000 campaign contribution. It is not alleged that this individual had the ability to vote on the hotel project, but rather, that he directed a city employee to move a deadline to allow the FBI’s hotel proposal to be submitted. These allegations suggests an executive function. Mayor Lumumba is believed to be Co-Conspirator C.

Smith’s Bill of Information alleged that he and Co-Conspirator A “negotiated and communicated offers and requests for payments” between the FBI operatives and Co-Conspirators B and C, that they “coordinated the time, place, manner, and means of payments and favors,” and that they funneled the payments through bank accounts they owned. D.A. Owens is believed to be Co-Conspirator A.

Both Owens and Lumumba are expected to plead not guilty.