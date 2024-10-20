Week 8: Mississippi High School Football Scoreboard

Scores from the top high school football games across the state, as programs vying for playoffs seek to sharpen their resumes.

Tupelo 27, Germantown 7: The undefeated Golden Wave (8-0) picked up a nifty Class 2-7A road win as Noah Gillon passed for 184 yards and three first-half touchdowns against a defense the was prepared to slow Tupelo’s running game. Tupelo’s surging defense held Germantown (5-3) to 190 total yards. Tupelo led 20-0 at halftime.

Clinton 31, Starkville 22: A mild surprise, perhaps, as the host Arrows (4-3) rushed for 271 yards and led 22-0 at halftime in the 2-7A clash. Jakobe Williams had a pair of touchdown runs in the victory over the Yellowjackets (6-2).

Brandon 31, Oak Grove 27: Tyson Robinson finished with four touchdowns, including a game-sealing 60-yard run, to lead host Brandon (6-1). Oak Grove (4-3) trailed 24-17 at halftime in a rematch of last season’s Class 7A South championship game. .

South Panola 46, Center Hill 14: Visiting South Panola (6-1) cashed in on several miscues by Center Hill (5-2), including a punt return score and a defensive TD off a bad snap. South Panola led 32-7 at halftime.

Jefferson County 20, South Pike 8: Jefferson County (6-2) took control with a 12-0 halftime lead and went on to hand South Pike (7-1) its first loss.

MRA 21, Jackson Academy 14: In a notable matchup of 7-1 MAIS 1-6A teams, MRA led 14-7 at halftime on the way to a road victory. MRA plays Jackson Prep next Friday.

Leake Academy 35, Lamar School 34: Lamar (5-4) led 21-20 at halftime, but there were plenty of fireworks in the second half before Leake (6-3) escaped with the road win.

Magee 14, Raleigh 0: In a defensive battle of unbeatens, visiting Magee (7-0) got its business done in the first half. Raleigh fell to 7-1.

Jackson Prep 51, Hartfield Academy 45: In a dandy MAIS 1-6A shootout, visiting Prep (9-0) remained undefeated.

Heidelberg 52, Mize 0: Heidelberg improved to 7-1 with a resounding road victory in Class 2A.