Magnolia Mornings: October 16, 2024

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

1. Miss. Dept. of Health launches new app

The Mississippi State Department of Health announced a new MSDH Healthy App that is now available for download on Tuesday.

According to MSDH, the mobile app allows for easy access to services and resources. The app is free and was designed to make public health services and essential information readily available on smartphones and mobile devices.

Resources include:

Real-time alerts for health and weather emergencies, disease outbreaks and public health advisories

Appointment booking for health services and screenings

Find a Health Department location

Vital records and public records requests

Health resources and more.

2. The W expands MBA offerings to include workforce development, hospitality

The Mississippi University for Women announced Tuesday that it will expand its Master of Business Administration (MBA) offerings with two new concentrations in spring 2025. Students will choose to specialize in workforce development or hospitality, in addition to the comprehensive MBA.

The workforce development concentration is designed for students who aspire to hold careers in workforce education, training and development.

The hospitality concentration will prepare students for leadership roles within the hospitality industry, including management positions in hotels, restaurants, resorts and event planning organizations.

The W’s MBA program is designed to be flexible and applicable across various industries, ensuring that graduates are well-prepared to meet the demands of the modern business world.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Judge blocks new hand-counting of ballots rule in Georgia

As reported by the New York Times, county judge Robert C.I. McBurney in Georgia on Tuesday blocked a new rule mandating a hand count of election ballots across the state.

“The rule, passed last month by the State Election Board, would have required poll workers across Georgia to break open sealed containers of ballots and count them by hand to ensure that the total number of ballots matched the total counted by tabulating machines. (It would not have required officials to tally for whom the ballots were cast.),” NYT reported. “But Judge McBurney agreed with challenges from several county election boards that the rule was made too close to the election.”

NYT also noted, “In a statement from Vice President Kamala Harris’s campaign, Democrats celebrated the decision from Judge McBurney.”

2. CBS News President wants editorial review of reporting

CBS News President Wendy McMahon is considering an editorial review to further address issues of fairness in reporting, reports the Wall Street Journal.

“The goal of the review would be to ensure that subjectivity doesn’t seep into reporting, according to a senior executive. How such a review would be implemented is still under discussion,” WSJ reported.

WSJ added that “McMahon is trying to contain several crises that have divided the storied newsroom, including backlash over the network’s handling of a “60 Minutes” interview with Vice President Kamala Harris and a debate about whether a morning anchor went too far in his questioning of a guest about Israel and the war in Gaza.”

Sports & Entertainment

1. Miss. State soccer earns highest rank in program history

(Photo from Mississippi State Athletics)

Mississippi State soccer has earned the highest rankings in program history at No. 3 in both the United Soccer Coaches Poll and the TopDrawerSoccer Poll.

The Bulldogs are having a historic season, highlighted by their unbeaten run in SEC play and dominance on both sides of the field.

Now boasting a 12-1 overall record, Mississippi State is just one win away from tying the school record for wins in a season, which was set back in 2001 with 13 victories.

2. Meet the Southern Miss men’s basketball team

(Graphic from Southern Miss Athletics)

The Southern Miss men’s basketball team is holding its annual preseason event at Brewsky’s on Wednesday, October 23, at 6 p.m. Admission to the event is free and doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

Seymour, Cheer and the Southern Misses will also be on hand to greet fans of all ages.

Sixth-year head coach Jay Ladner will introduce each player on the 2024-25 squad, and players will be available for autographs during the event. Posters will be available for fans.

Southern Miss opens its season with an exhibition at New Orleans on Tuesday, October 22. The Golden Eagles then host Jackson State on Monday, October 28, with tip-off scheduled for 7 p.m.

Markets & Business

1. Walgreens to close 1,200 U.S. locations

Walgreens announced Tuesday that they were closing 1,200 U.S. locations “as the drugstore chain seeks to turnaround a struggling U.S. business that contributed to a $3 billion quarterly loss,” the AP reported.

“The company said Tuesday that about 500 stores will close in the current fiscal year and should immediately support earnings and free cash flow. Walgreens didn’t say where the store closings would take place,” the AP reported. “Company leaders said the initial wave of closings will take place mostly in the back half of its fiscal year, which started last month. Walgreens will prioritize poor-performing stores where the property is owned by the company, or where leases are expiring.”

Walgreens operates about 8,500 stores in the U.S.

2. Fertile Ground hosting Oktoberfest in Jackson

Jackson brewery Fertile Ground Beer Co. will host its largest annual event, their Oktoberfest celebration, this weekend. The event begins Friday, October 18 at 5PM with the ceremonial tapping of the first keg and rolls into a weekend full of cold beer, live music, food and fun.

Saturday, October 19, Fertile Ground Beer Co. will have live music throughout the day as well as other activities including a bratwurst eating competition and a stein hoisting competition, leaning into the German heritage of the Oktoberfest festival that began in Munich in 1810.

The brewery said great food options will be available from Belhaven Town Center restaurants as well as food truck offerings from Hickory Pit BBQ and Skenny Burgers. Specialty branded steins will be for sale at the brewery all weekend long, and two specialty brews will be on tap, Märzen and Festbier.