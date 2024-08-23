Magnolia Mornings: August 23, 2024

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

1. Ingalls-built LPD 29 enroute to commissioning

LPD 29 leaves Pascagoula’s Ingalls Shipbuilding on August 22, 2024, on way to commissioning (Photo from HII Ingalls)

San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship Richard M. McCool, Jr. (LPD 29) departed from Pascagoula’s Ingalls Shipbuilding on Thursday, enroute to its commissioning site in Pensacola, Florida. The company said LPD 29 is scheduled to be commissioned on September 7th at Naval Air Station Pensacola.

“When any of our ships sail away, it is a poignant reminder of the importance of shipbuilding to the freedom and security of our country,” said Kari Wilkinson, president of Ingalls Shipbuilding. “We are committed to the mission and stand behind those who serve the nation for all Americans.”

Richard M. McCool, Jr. was delivered to the U.S. Navy in April and is the 13th San Antonio-class ship delivered by Ingalls. As the final Flight I transition ship before the company moves into production of the LPD Flight II line, Richard M. McCool, Jr. is the first LPD 17-class ship to undergo the installation and activation of the Enterprise Air Surveillance Radar, SPY-6(V)2, rotating variant, S-Band radar. SPY-6(V)2 provides the U.S. Navy with a common hardware variant for aircraft carrier and amphibious ships and commonality with the SPY-6 Family of Radars. In addition to providing hardware and software commonality across the fleet, the radar will also contribute to increased target engagement capability and overall ship self-defense.

2. JSU Crop Drop provides fresh produce to West Jackson

(Photo from JSU)

Over 100 students from the Jackson State University class of 2028 woke up early on Saturday to volunteer their time and give back to the community. The JSU Office of Community Engagement hosted its bi-annual Crop Drop to kick off the 2024-2025 school year.

“The event serves as Thee community service event for new student orientation week and is the first time our freshmen are meeting the community,” said Dr. Heather Denne’, Director of Community Engagement. “In addition to getting fresh produce, the West Jackson community loves to see our students give back in meaningful ways.”

JSU officials said with the support of sponsors Jacobs, Central Mississippi Health Services Inc., Southern Echo Inc., and the Society of St. Andrew, the community service event provided 10,000 pounds of sweet potatoes to over 500 families. Volunteers also distributed hundreds of watermelons and cases of water.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Harris wants to chart a “new way forward”

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the DNC on August 22, 2024.

As reported by the New York Times, Vice President Kamala Harris used her acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention on Thursday to present herself as a pragmatic leader who could unite all Americans behind a “new way forward.” She painted Republican nominee former President Donald Trump “as a dangerous and ‘unserious man’ whose election would alter the foundation of American democracy.”

“At each turn of the nearly 40-minute address, Ms. Harris warned that the former president’s truculent behavior belied a serious and substantive threat to Americans, whether they are seeking access to reproductive health care, concerned about the safety and stability of diplomatic relationships or worried about the flow of immigrants across the nation’s southern border,” NYT reported.

Of Harris’ speech, NYT added, “I will not cozy up to tyrants and terrorists, like Kim Jong-un, who are rooting for Trump,” Ms. Harris said at one point. (Mr. Trump, for his part, responded to the speech on his social media site by saying, “The tyrants are laughing at her, she’s weak and ineffective.”)

2. China starting a new trade war?

China is cranking up its massive export machine again, and this time there’s nowhere for competitors to hide, reports the Wall Street Journal.

“Beijing’s solution to a weak Chinese economy—putting the country’s factory sector on steroids—is squeezing businesses around the world and raising the specter of a new global trade war,” WSJ reported, adding, “Behind it all is a bold but risky calculation by Beijing that investing more in manufacturing can restore the country’s economic vitality and build up its industrial resilience without triggering so much international pushback that it threatens China’s future.”

Sports & Entertainment

(Photo from OleMissFB on X)

Ole Miss sold out its football season tickets in May. With anticipated huge crowds coming to campus this fall, Ole Miss Athletics has updated a few stadium policies and gameday information.

Due to the record demand for tickets, and the third-consecutive largest freshman class in university history, the student section/north end zone will now be enclosed and available exclusively to Ole Miss students, allowing more students the opportunity to experience Rebel football games while protecting the area from others. North gates (Gates 1-6) will be reserved for Ole Miss student entry only, and non-student ticket holders will not be able to enter or pass through the student section.

Concession changes were also noted, with a few being that G&G Fry and Hotbox Hibachi food trucks can now be found by Gate 16, a High Noon beverage grab-and-go location has been added in section Q, a new Coors Banquet Deck with beverages and pretzels will be located in Section G, a Duke’s stand featuring pulled chicken nachos with queso blanco and Duke’s Mississippi Comeback Sauce can now be found in S7, among others.

Limited quantities of single-game tickets for matchups against Furman, Middle Tennessee, Georgia Southern and Mississippi State still remain, the Athletics Department said.

Visit OleMissGameday.com for more information. Kickoff is August 31 versus Furman.

2. Southern Miss Coach Ladner visits Kuwait

(Photo from Southern Miss Athletics)

According to Southern Miss Athletics, head basketball coach Jay Ladner recently returned from participating in the Operation Hardwood Classic basketball tournament at Camp Arifjan in Kuwait.

“I was very honored to be able to spend time with our troops in Kuwait as part of the Troops First Program,” Ladner said. “I’m very, very grateful to be an American. If every American had a chance to experience what I did, they would have a deep respect for the job our troops do over there. I have incredible respect and admiration for them and was honored to be there with them”

Eight coaches volunteered their time while Troops First Foundation provided transportation, logistical support and direct contact with Camp Arifjan officials. Along with Ladner, other coaches that made the trip included John Brady, Pete Carroll, Tim Floyd, Greg Foster, Joe Golding, Jeff Jones and Jim Wooldridge.

Markets & Business

1. Economic strategist says U.S. on cusp of a recession

CNBC reports that investment research firm BCA Research sees that the economy is on the cusp of a recession, and the predicted upcoming U.S. Federal Reserve rate cuts will not be sufficient to steer markets out of it.

“Every single one of us now believes there’s a recession, and that’s exactly the opposite of what the market believes,” Garry Evans, BCA Research’s chief strategist of global asset allocation told CNBC’s “Squawk Box Asia.”

As noted by CNBC, a recession typically occurs when there are two consecutive quarters of decline in a country’s real GDP.

“Although the U.S. isn’t officially in a recession, a survey conducted by Affirm reveals that about 3 out of 5 Americans think it is,” CNBC reported.

2. AccelerateMS recognizes workforce champions

From left – Gov. Tate Reeves, Becky Collins, Jones College; Gino Perkins, Nissan North America; Dr. Reuben Burch, Mississippi State University; Ryan Miller, Oxford-Lafayette County Economic Development Foundation; and Dr. Courtney Taylor, AccelerateMS.

AccelerateMS recently recognized four individuals and groups for their outstanding contributions to Mississippi’s workforce efforts.

Awardees were the Advancements in Manufacturing Upskilling Program (AiM UP) at Mississippi State University, Jones College Advanced Technology Center Workforce Welding Program, Gino Perkins, Workforce Development Manager at Nissan North America, and Ryan Miller, Chief Executive Officer, Oxford-Lafayette County Economic Development Foundation.

The awards were given at the 2024 Mississippi Horizons Innovation and Strategy Symposium, which attracted over 650 individuals from around the state. Representatives from state government, K-12 and higher education, business and industry, and elected officials participated in panel discussions, keynote sessions, and educational forums on topics related to aligning Mississippi’s policies and practices to strengthen the state’s current and future workforce.