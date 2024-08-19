Magnolia Mornings: August 19, 2024

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

1. Mississippi unemployment rate hits new low

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Mississippi set multiple new records in July for employment numbers in the state.

First, the state reached a new record low unemployment rate of 2.7%. Additionally, total non-farm employment reached a record high with 1,192,200 jobs. Furthermore, at only 33,443 Mississippians, the state reached a record low for the number of unemployed individuals.

Mississippi’s unemployment rate is one of the lowest in the nation, with the national average now sitting at 4.3%.

2. Moss Point Mayor delivers “hard truths”

As WLOX reported, Moss Point Mayor Billy Knight spoke about “hard truths” about his city in his State of the City address last week.

“In 40 years, the city has lost nearly half its population, from 25,000 in 1986 to just 13,300 in 2024. During that time, the city also lost four major companies, like Halter Marine,” WLOX reported. “In 2014, the city spent $8.5 million for 7,371 water meters. It only received 6,571. By 2016, most of them failed, the mayor said, and a lawsuit is currently in litigation.”

“It didn’t get this way overnight, and we won’t get out of it overnight,” the mayor told WLOX News. “We can’t get out of this situation if you don’t recognize you have a problem. We can’t be in denial that we don’t have a problem. This problem has been developing over 30, 40 years. I’m here now to try and solve it. You start with what you got. You start with what you can and other things will come around. If you build it, they will come.”

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Harris heavy on buzz, light on policy

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks on reproductive freedom at Howard University on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)

The Democratic National Convention begins Monday in Chicago light on policy proposals for the Harris-Walz campaign.

Vice President Kamala Harris does not even have a policy page on her campaign website, reports the New York Times.

“A last-minute campaign born of Mr. Biden’s depreciated political standing has so far been running mainly on Democratic good feelings and warmth toward Ms. Harris, drafting off legislation and proposed policies from the man she is hoping to succeed,” NYT reported, adding, “On policy, she has essentially cherry-picked the parts of the Biden agenda that voters like most while discarding elements like his ‘Bidenomics’ branding on the economy. She has emphasized what allies call the ‘care economy’: child care, health care and drug prices, which directly affect voters’ lives.”

2. Trump pushing hard to win over Pennsylvania voters

The Wall Street Journal reports that former President Donald Trump, a Republican, is pushing hard to win over disaffected Democrats in industrialized Pennsylvania, a key swing state.

“His weekend visit marked the fifth rally he has held since 2016 in the spacious Mohegan Sun Arena, drawing big audiences to Wilkes-Barre, a former industrial powerhouse that over the decades has lost about half its population,” WSJ reported. “The repeated visits are a clear sign that Trump believes the key to winning Pennsylvania, the nation’s largest battleground state, is to boost support among the working-class voters in deindustrialized and rural areas. Those voters swung heavily behind him in 2016 and again in 2020, turning many formerly Democratic counties, such as the one that includes Wilkes-Barre, into GOP strongholds.”

But, as WSJ notes, “Democrats aren’t ceding blue-collar communities in Pennsylvania, which has hosted multiple visits from the presidential and vice-presidential candidates in recent days as campaign-trail activity has intensified.”

Sports & Entertainment

(Photo from North Pontotoc High School Facebook Page)

This week starts the high school football season in Mississippi, with MHSAA schools hosting pre-season jamborees.

Officially, most MHSAA schools will kick off their 2024 season on Friday, August 30 for their first regular season game.

MAIA schools began regular season play last week.

2. Ole Miss adds Assoc. AD for Compliance

Ole Miss Athletics has announced the hiring of Taylor Hall as the senior associate athletics director for compliance. Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter said they are excited to bring Hall’s experience and energy to the compliance efforts.

“Taylor is well regarded in the industry, and it speaks to the momentum of Ole Miss Athletics to attract an administrator of his caliber. We have further strengthened our senior leadership team with the addition of his leadership and expertise,” Carter said.

According to Ole Miss Athletics, Hall comes to Ole Miss after spending the last year as senior associate athletics director for compliance and student services at Arkansas State University. There, he was responsible for managing all aspects of both the compliance and academic support departments. Additionally, he oversaw student-athlete development programming, and spearheaded a number of name, image, and likeness (NIL) initiatives. Hall also served as the sport administrator for the Red Wolves’ men’s basketball and women’s golf programs.

Markets & Business

1. Stock futures open new week little changed

CNBC reports that stock futures were little changed Monday after the S&P 500 registered its best week of 2024.

“Futures tied to the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq 100 all hovered around the flatline following a busy week of economic data and ahead of a key speech from Fed Chair Jerome Powell,” CNBC reported. “Stocks are coming off a winning week amid a volatile stretch for equities. The broad S&P 500 rallied 3.9% for its best week since 2023. The Nasdaq Composite and Dow added 5.2% and 2.9%, respectively.”

CNBC added, “Fresh data last week seemed to subdue an anxious market, and boost hopes that the economy can attain a soft landing scenario. The 12-month inflation rate measured by July’s consumer price index slowed to 2.9% — its lowest reading in more than three years.”

2. Stevens joins South Central Regional Medical Center

(Photo from SCRMC)

South Central Regional Medical Center has welcomed Ben Stevens, MD, to their care team.

Stevens, a Laurel native, returns to his hometown to practice Otolaryngology after obtaining a Bachelor of Science degree in Biological Science from Mississippi State University, a medical degree from the University of Mississippi Medical Center and completing a residency in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery at UMMC.

Stevens will see patients at the Laurel Ear, Nose, & Throat Surgical Clinic, where he will be working alongside his father, Carl W. “Rusty” Stevens, II, MD. He will also have physician privileges at SCRMC.