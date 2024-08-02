Magnolia Mornings: August 2, 2024

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

1. Hyde-Smith announces $127 million for MS ports, waterways and flood protection

U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi

On Thursday, U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith’s office reported committee passage of a Senate bill that provides more than $127.2 million for 28 authorized U.S. Army Corps of Engineers projects and activities in Mississippi, including $9.24 million for repairs and operation of the troubled Arkabutla Lake dam.

Hyde-Smith and her Senate Appropriations Committee colleagues on Thursday unanimously approved the FY2025 Energy and Water Development Appropriations Act, which funds the Army Corps, Bureau of Reclamation, and U.S. Department of Energy defense and nondefense programs, as well as independent agencies like the Delta Regional Authority and Appalachian Regional Commission.

Items of interest to Mississippi in the Senate legislation include $32 million to support flood risk management for the Yazoo Backwater Area Project as well as $30.1 million for Mississippi Flood Control Reservoirs and Lakes, $22.2 million for dredging, operation and maintenance activities at Mississippi ports, and $36.14million for operation, maintenance, and wildlife mitigation activities at the Tennesse-Tombigbee Waterway, among other projects.

2. Renowned jockey dies after Neshoba horse race

As reported by WLOX, renowned South Mississippi horse jockey Jarrod Deschamp, 52, died of respiratory-related issues following a three-horse race at the Neshoba County Fair on Wednesday.

“In his first race, he was 11 years old, it was a 900-and-something dollar race. When he won the race that day, the finish line was packed,” recalled Jarrod’s father Curtis Deschamp as reported by WLOX. “He won his five official races at Delta Down, never got beat at all. And then he just kept on riding and riding and he rode for everybody in this country. From Florida to New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas — every track around here, he rode on. I’m very, very proud of my son.”

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Trump calls for no taxes on social security benefits

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a Super Tuesday election night party, Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Former President Donald Trump is calling to end taxing social security benefits.

“Seniors should not pay tax on Social Security!” Trump write on TruthSocial. “No tax on Social Security for seniors, no tax on tips!”

The Wall Street Journal reported that in 2022, about 48% of Social Security recipients paid income taxes on their benefits, and those taxes totaled $86 billion in 2023.

“Congress first approved income taxes on Social Security benefits in 1983 as part of a bipartisan deal to extend the program’s solvency. Lawmakers expanded the taxes in 1993 and directed that money toward Medicare,” WSJ reported. “Currently, individuals making between $25,000 and $34,000 must pay income taxes on up to 50% of their Social Security benefits, using an income definition that includes nontaxable interest and a portion of the Social Security benefits. People making more than $34,000 must pay taxes on up to 85% of benefits. For joint filers, those thresholds are $32,000 and $44,000.”

2. House Freedom Caucus chair defeated in primary

FoxNews reported that House Freedom Caucus chair Rep. Bob Good of Virginia was defeated in his bid for renomination by a challenger supported by former President Trump.

“John McGuire, a Virginia state senator and former Navy SEAL backed by Trump, will win the Republican primary in Virginia’s reliably red 5th Congressional District, in the southern part of the Commonwealth,” FoxNews reported. “McGuire came out on top in a recount conducted Tuesday. Election officials certified that McGuire won the June primary election by 374 votes out of nearly 63,000 ballots cast, or six-tenths of a percentage point.”

Sports & Entertainment

1. Miss. State’s Coleman named to Hornung Award watch list

(Photo from Mississippi State Athletics)

Mississippi State football’s Kevin Coleman has been named to the watchlist for the 2024 Paul Hornung Award presented by Texas Roadhouse, according to Mississippi State Athletics.

The Paul Hornung Award is given annually by the Louisville Sports Commission (LSC) to the most versatile player in major college football. The Award was created by the LSC in January 2010 with the support of the Golden Boy himself, Paul Hornung, a native and lifelong resident of Louisville and member of the College and Pro Football Halls of Fame.

Coleman, a native of St. Louis, Missouri, enters his first season at Mississippi State in 2024 after spending his freshman season at Jackson State and last season at Louisville.

2. Fed judge overturns $4.7 billion verdict against NFL

The Washington Post reported that a federal judge in California “ruled in favor of the NFL on Thursday and overturned a jury’s $4.7 billion verdict in a class-action lawsuit filed by subscribers to the Sunday Ticket broadcasting package.”

“U.S. District Judge Philip S. Gutierrez called the testimony of two witnesses for the plaintiffs “flawed,” ruled that the jury “did not follow the Court’s instructions” and granted the NFL’s motion for judgment as a matter of law,” WP reported. “The June 27 verdict by the jury in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California could have cost the NFL and its teams $14.1 billion, given that damages can be tripled under federal antitrust laws.”

Markets & Business

1. Labor report could show downshift in employment

As reported by the New York Times, the U.S. Labor Department will provide its latest snapshot of the job market on Friday when it releases its monthly employment report.

“The report is expected to show that American employers added 175,000 jobs in July, according to a Bloomberg survey of economists,” NYT reported. “That would be a healthy number but a downshift from June, when the labor market added 206,000 jobs.”

NYT added that Fed officials “will focus on the unemployment rate, which ticked up to 4.1 percent in June, the first time it had surpassed 4 percent since November 2021, as well as wage gains, which have been moderating in recent months.”

2. Staple Food & Drink coming to Cleveland

(Photo from Staple’s Facebook page)

Southern-inspired eatery Staple Food & Drink is coming to Cleveland, Mississippi later this year. The restaurant owner says it will offer delicious, inspired dining experience as it highlights the best of the Delta through a contemporary lens.

Located on 215 Cotton Row in the heart of Cleveland, the restaurant will feature 72 seats in the main dining room and 28 seats in a small outdoor patio area.

Aiming to blend the cultures of the Delta, Staple Kitchen & Bar’s chef-driven concept will put a modern twist on traditional southern cuisine while providing a casual yet lively experience for diners. The unique dining menu will feature seasonal, locally sourced ingredients alongside a curated beverage program featuring playful cocktails, craft beer and an extensive wine list.