Ashley Furniture investing $80 million, creating 500 jobs in Mississippi expansion

The company’s investment in its Verona and Saltillo sites aims to strengthen its presence in the region.

Ashley Furniture Industries, the largest manufacturer of home furnishings in the world, has plans to expand operations in two of its existing locations in Lee County. That news came from the Mississippi Development Authority on Wednesday.

According to MDA, the project, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2025, represents a corporate investment of approximately $80 million in Ashley’s facilities and equipment and will create at least 500 new jobs.

Todd Wanek, CEO and President of Ashley, said in a statement that the expansion strengthens their presence in the region.

“We are thrilled to announce the expansion of our Verona and Saltillo operations in Mississippi. This strategic investment reinforces our commitment to growth and allows us to better serve our customers,” Wanek said. “By expanding our capabilities in Mississippi, we are creating more job opportunities and strengthening our presence in the region.”

The investment will expand Ashley’s foam and mattress production in Verona through the purchase and renovation of a neighboring facility and the construction of a new facility. Additionally, Ashley plans to expand operations in Saltillo, currently the country’s largest mattress plant, with a substantial investment in equipment and operations.

The company aims to enhance the company’s operational efficiencies to better serve Ashley’s customers in over 155 countries worldwide.

Governor Tate Reeves celebrated the announcement, saying in a statement that Ashley’s investment further highlights Mississippi’s global reputation as a destination for business and manufacturing

“Ashley Furniture is already one of Mississippi’s most well-known job creators. As the world’s largest manufacturer of home furnishings, Ashley’s historic commitment to Mississippi is a major boon for our entire state. Supporting existing businesses as they grow and provide new job opportunities for Mississippi workers is a vital component of our state’s economic development vision,” Reeves said. “This fantastic project only further highlights Mississippi’s global reputation as a destination for business and manufacturing.”

The Mississippi Development Authority says it is providing assistance through the Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive, or MFLEX program, as well as assistance to upgrade fire safety systems. In addition, Lee County is assisting through a fee-in-lieu agreement.