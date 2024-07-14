Skip to content
Bennie Thompson staffer fired after social media posts lamenting shooter’s aim in Trump assassination attempt

By: Russ Latino - July 14, 2024

Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-MS 2)

Moments after an attempt on the life of former President Donald Trump, a staff member in Mississippi Congressman Bennie Thompson’s office took to Facebook in a series of posts that expressed disappointment in the gunman’s aim, suggested Trump had gotten what he deserved, and raised questions about whether the shooting was “staged.”

Congressman Bennie Thompson told Fox News today, “I was made aware of a post made by a staff member and she is no longer in my employment.”

Magnolia Tribune was the first media outlet to capture and publish screenshots of the posts made by Jacqueline Marsaw, who listed her position with Congressman Thompson’s office as that of a case manager/field director. Shortly after Magnolia Tribune staff posted the screenshots, the post went viral, attracting nearly 4 million views.

Marsaw deleted the original posts and eventually her Facebook account.

Congressman Thompson has been one of former President Trump’s most outspoken critics, chairing the January 6th Committee that investigated Trump’s role in the Capitol riots and recommending criminal prosecution of the former President. In April, Thompson proposed the DISGRACED Act aimed at removing Trump’s Secret Service detail if he was sentenced to prison.

Thompson publicly stood in unity with politicians from across the aisle in condemning the assassination attempt on former President Trump:

Jacqueline Marsaw was not able to muster the same level of magnanimity as her boss.

In addition to the post suggesting that future assassination attempts should involve shooting lessons “so you don’t miss next time,” Marsaw included justification for the attempted assassination:

And a post suggesting the shooting was “staged”:

About the Author(s)
author profile image

Russ Latino
Russ is a proud Mississippian and the founder of Magnolia Tribune Institute. His research and writing have been published across the country in newspapers such as The Wall Street Journal, National Review, USA Today, The Hill, and The Washington Examiner, among other prominent publications. Russ has served as a national spokesman with outlets like Politico and Bloomberg. He has frequently been called on by both the media and decisionmakers to provide public policy analysis and testimony. In founding Magnolia Tribune Institute, he seeks to build on more than a decade of organizational leadership and communications experience to ensure Mississippians have access to news they can trust and opinion that makes them think deeply. Prior to beginning his non-profit career, Russ practiced business and constitutional law for a decade. Email Russ: russ@magnoliatribune.com
