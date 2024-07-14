Bennie Thompson staffer fired after social media posts lamenting shooter’s aim in Trump assassination attempt

Moments after an attempt on the life of former President Donald Trump, a staff member in Mississippi Congressman Bennie Thompson’s office took to Facebook in a series of posts that expressed disappointment in the gunman’s aim, suggested Trump had gotten what he deserved, and raised questions about whether the shooting was “staged.”

Congressman Bennie Thompson told Fox News today, “I was made aware of a post made by a staff member and she is no longer in my employment.”

Magnolia Tribune was the first media outlet to capture and publish screenshots of the posts made by Jacqueline Marsaw, who listed her position with Congressman Thompson’s office as that of a case manager/field director. Shortly after Magnolia Tribune staff posted the screenshots, the post went viral, attracting nearly 4 million views.

Marsaw deleted the original posts and eventually her Facebook account.

A field director for Congressman @BennieGThompson (who headed the Jan. 6th Commission & recently proposed legislation to remove Trump’s Secret Service detail), wishing Trump’s assassin had better aim on social media. pic.twitter.com/vQTptynYBK — Russ Latino (@RussLatino) July 14, 2024

Congressman Thompson has been one of former President Trump’s most outspoken critics, chairing the January 6th Committee that investigated Trump’s role in the Capitol riots and recommending criminal prosecution of the former President. In April, Thompson proposed the DISGRACED Act aimed at removing Trump’s Secret Service detail if he was sentenced to prison.

Thompson publicly stood in unity with politicians from across the aisle in condemning the assassination attempt on former President Trump:

Jacqueline Marsaw was not able to muster the same level of magnanimity as her boss.

In addition to the post suggesting that future assassination attempts should involve shooting lessons “so you don’t miss next time,” Marsaw included justification for the attempted assassination:

And a post suggesting the shooting was “staged”: