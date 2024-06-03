Thompson’s legislation would remove Secret Service protection from former Presidents upon conviction

Governor Reeves said the Congressman has “crossed a line that is embarrassing for our state.”

Four days after former President Donald Trump’s New York hush money trial began in April, Mississippi Congressman Bennie Thompson (D) filed H.R. 8081, the “Denying Infinite Security and Government Resources Allocated toward Convicted and Extremely Dishonorable Former Protectees Act,” or the “DISGRACED Former Protectees Act.”

Thompson’s bill would strip Secret Service protection from former Presidents upon sentencing following conviction for a federal or state offense that is punishable for a term of imprisonment of at least one year.

Currently, former Presidents are provided with Secret Service protection for their lifetimes.

The legislation has eight cosponsors listed, all being fellow Democrats.

Trump, found guilty on 34 counts in the New York criminal trial last week, could be subject to losing his Secret Service protection should Thompson’s legislation become law.

However, given that the bill has been referred to the Committee on the Judiciary chaired by Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan (R) in a Republican-majority House, the chances of Thompson’s bill being seriously considered at this point is unlikely.

Governor Tate Reeves (R) called out the Delta Congressman over the measure on Sunday, saying Thompson is embarrassing the Magnolia State.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, Oct. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File – Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

“Bennie Thompson has crossed a line that is embarrassing for our state – and dangerous for our country,” Reeves posted on X (formerly Twitter). “His work to remove secret service protection from Donald Trump and leave him vulnerable (after a sham trial) begs the question….is it his goal to make it more likely that his political opponent is assassinated?”

Governor Reeves went on to call the legislation “truly shameful, outrageous, and a new low for the leftwing in America,” adding, “Bennie Thompson owes every Mississippian – and every American – an apology!”

Congressman Thompson, who served as the chairman of the House Select Committee to investigate the January 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol appointed by former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has made no secret of his distaste for the former President.

Following the announcement of the verdict last week, Thompson posted on X, “Today’s verdict confirms what we have always known: Donald Trump is a criminal who thinks nothing of breaking the law, or our Constitution, to get what he wants. No one, especially an ex-President, is above the law.”

Thompson’s fellow Mississippi Congressmen Michael Guest, Trent Kelly and Mike Ezell – all Republicans – have publicly criticized Trump’s conviction, calling the prosecution “politically motivated,” a “travesty,” a “miscarriage of justice,” and “ridiculous.”

The former President, and presumptive Republican Presidential nominee for a third consecutive election cycle, is set to be sentenced on July 11, just days before the start of the Republican National Convention where he will be formerly nominated.