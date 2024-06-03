Magnolia Mornings: June 3, 2024

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

1. Mississippi among states challenging HHS ACA rule

Mississippi Republican Attorney General Lynn Fitch speaks in Pearl, Miss., Tuesday, May 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch and Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti have filed a multi-state lawsuit challenging a new rule recently promulgated by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that redefines the Affordable Care Act’s prohibition against discrimination on the basis of “sex” to include “gender identity.”

Under threat of severe penalties, they say the rule would require medical providers to perform surgeries and administer hormone drugs to both children and adults for the purpose of gender transition, without regard for a doctor’s medical judgment as to whether that treatment was appropriate. The two say the new rule would further require medical providers to allow patients into sex-segregated spaces, such as parts of a hospital reserved only for women patients, on the basis of their gender identity rather than their biological sex, and it would require every health care worker to use gender-affirming pronouns and punish providers for the use of biologically-accurate pronouns.

Mississippi and Tennessee are joined in the lawsuit by the states of Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Virginia, and West Virginia.

2. Reeves appoints Curry as 12th Circuit Court Judge

On Friday, Governor Tate Reeves announced the appointment of Judge Wes Curry, IV as 12th Circuit Court District Judge for Place 2. The appointment fills a vacancy created by the resignation of the Honorable Jon Mark Weathers.

Curry has served as presiding municipal court judge for the City of Hattiesburg since 2017 and Justice Court Judge for Forrest County since 2012.

Curry’s term will begin on June 6, 2024. Governor Reeves will call a special election to be held on November 4, 2025. The winner of the special election will serve the remainder of the four-year term.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Will House hold AG Garland in contempt for withholding Biden tapes?

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, May 7, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson has another big decision coming on a contentious vote that could test his narrow majority once again, according to the Wall Street Journal.

“Many Republicans have been clamoring to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress for refusing to turn over audiotapes of President Biden. The felony conviction of Donald Trump last week has further fueled GOP anger at Democratic law-enforcement figures. Now Johnson, who survived an attempt to oust him a month ago, must decide whether to schedule the contempt vote amid uncertainty over whether it would pass,” WSJ reported.

WSJ noted that Johnson has said that the bill will “be coming to the floor soon” but hasn’t set a date.

2. Mexico elects first woman President

Mexico has elected the first woman and first Jewish person to lead the country.

Claudia Sheinbaum, a climate scientist and former mayor of Mexico City, won her nation’s elections for President on Sunday in a landslide victory, reports the New York Times.

“Early results indicated that Ms. Sheinbaum, 61, prevailed in what the authorities called the largest election in Mexico’s history, with the highest number of voters taking part and the most seats up for grabs,” NYT reported. “It was a landmark vote that saw not one, but two, women vying to lead one of the hemisphere’s biggest nations. And it will put a Jewish leader at the helm of one of the world’s largest predominantly Catholic countries.”

Sports & Entertainment

Road to Omaha ends for Southern Miss, Miss. State

(Photo by Joe Harper/bgnphoto.com from Southern Miss Athletics)

The road to Omaha ended for both Southern Miss and Mississippi State on Sunday, as the No. 2 seeds lost to the regional host teams.

Nationally ranked No. 1 Tennessee was too much for the Golden Eagles, with the Volunteers winning 12-3. Southern Miss went 2-2 in the Knoxville Regional and end their 2024 season with a 43-20 record, capturing their eighth consecutive 40-win season which ranks No. 1 in Division I baseball.

Mississippi State lost 9-2 to Virginia in the Charlottesville Regional, bringing their 2024 season to a close as well. The Bulldogs went 40-23 this year and were 2-2 in regional play.

Markets & Business

1. Stock futures rise slightly to open new month

CNBC reports that S&P 500 futures rose slightly on Monday as investors tried to carry the market’s strong May momentum into the new month.

“Futures tied to the broad market index gained 0.1%. Nasdaq-100 futures advanced 0.4%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures lagged, losing 19 points, or 0.05%,” CNBC reported, adding, “Wall Street is coming off a strong May, with all three major averages notching their sixth positive month in seven. The Nasdaq Composite rose 6.9%, its best month since November 2023.”

CNBC also notes that the three averages all closed May more than 1% below their record highs.

2. Brown named COO of Keesler Federal Credit Union

Keesler Federal Credit Union has named Joshua Brown as Chief Operating Officer of the organization’s retail division, call center and training.

With more than 16 years of experience in the financial industry, KFCU says Brown has a proven track record of success, as evidenced by his progressive career growth from teller, financial service representative, assistant branch manager, branch manager, regional director, and vice president to his most recent role of Interim Chief Operations Officer.

Brown has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Southern Mississippi and a Master of Business Administration in Finance.