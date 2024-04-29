Magnolia Mornings: April 29, 2024

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

Naval Consolidated Brig Charleston held a change of command ceremony onboard USS Yorktown in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, on Friday.

U.S. Navy Cmdr. Joseph M. Brisco, Jr., a native of Vicksburg, Mississippi, relieved Cmdr. Ely O. Infante, a native of East Los Angeles, California, as the Commanding Officer of Naval Consolidated Brig Charleston, S.C.

Cmdr. Brisco will be the 24th Commanding Officer of Naval Consolidated Brig Charleston, which includes a detachment in Chesapeake, Virginia.

Naval Consolidated Brig Charleston and its Chesapeake Detachment is a combined 900-bed military correctional facility staffed by approximately 300 civilian and military personnel and utilized by all Department of Defense components with the capability to house enemy combatants when tasked.

2. Eight Mississippi fallen firefighters among those honored at National ceremony

Eight fallen firefighters from Mississippi will be honored among the 89 firefighters who died in the line of duty in 2023 and 137 firefighters who died in previous years at the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation’s 43rd National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend on May 4-5, 2024 in Emmitsburg, Maryland.

The Mississippians being recognized for their service include:

Firefighter Philip Allan, age 49, of the Seminary Volunteer Fire Department

Fire Chief Wayne Doyle, age 62, of the Lowndes County Emergency Services Volunteer Fire District

District Chief Marshall “Mark” Hilley, age 53,of the Gulfport Fire Department

Firefighter Clint Jacobs, age 46, of the Wiggins Fire Department

Driver/Engineer Kenneth Rainey, age 51, of the Bridgetown Fire Department

Captain Guandes Smith, age 28, of the Sardis Volunteer Fire Department

Captain Lee Tatum, age 66, of the Greenleaf Volunteer Fire Department

Assistant Chief Andrew Whittle, age 58, of the District One Volunteer Fire Department

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Biden, Netanyahu speak on Sunday call

Benjamin Netanyahu (Photo from Israeli Government Press Office)

NBC News reports that President Joe Biden held a phone call on Sunday with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“The two discussed areas of commonality, with Biden ‘reaffirm[ing] his ironclad commitment to Israel’s security’ after Iran’s missile and drone attack on the country earlier this month, the White House readout said. The leaders reviewed hostage and cease-fire discussions and talked about humanitarian aid in Gaza as well,” NBC News reported.

The full White House readout states:

“President Biden spoke earlier today with Prime Minister Netanyahu. The President reaffirmed his ironclad commitment to Israel’s security following the successful defense against Iran’s unprecedented missile and drone attack earlier this month. They also reviewed ongoing talks to secure the release of hostages together with an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. The President referred to his statement with 17 other world leaders demanding that Hamas release their citizens without delay to secure a ceasefire and relief for the people of Gaza. The President and the Prime Minister also discussed increases in the delivery of humanitarian assistance into Gaza including through preparations to open new northern crossings starting this week. The President stressed the need for this progress to be sustained and enhanced in full coordination with humanitarian organizations. The leaders discussed Rafah and the President reiterated his clear position.”

2. Congress reaches deal to not raise airline pilot retirement age

Reuters is reporting that U.S. House and Senate negotiators have reached a deal “to boost air traffic controller staffing and boost funding to avert runway close call incidents, but will not hike the airline pilot retirement age to 67 from 65.”

“Congress has extended the authorization for the FAA as it works to complete a new $105 billion, five-year deal. The Senate is set to vote this week on the more than 1,000-page bipartisan proposal,” Reuters reported.

Sports & Entertainment

1. Miss. State tops Vandy; Ole Miss, Southern Miss drop 2 of 3

(Photo from Ole Miss Athletics)

Here’s how Mississippi’s Big 3 came out on the diamond in their 3-game series over the weekend:

Ole Miss dropped 2 of 3 in their series with No. 18 Alabama, losing games 1 and 3 on the weekend. The Rebels are 23-20 overall and 7-14 in the SEC as they head to Pearl for a Wednesday game against Mississippi State.

Mississippi State surged past No. 11 Vanderbilt to win the last 2 games in the weekend series. The Bulldogs are now 29-15 on the season and 12-9 in SEC play. They will play Ole Miss for the Governor’s Cup game Wednesday.

Southern Miss lost 2 of 3 against No. 17 Louisiana, dropping games 1 and 3 in the weekend series. The Golden Eagles are 27-17 overall and 12-9 in the Sun Belt. USM will host New Orleans on Tuesday.

2. Miss. State, Ole Miss players drafted into NFL

Mississippi State and Ole Miss each had three players get drafted in the 2024 NFL Draft over the weekend. Those players were:

Mississippi State

Round 4, Pick 112 – Decamerion Richardson, CB, Las Vegas Raiders

Round 6, Pick 200 – Jaden Crumedy, DT, Carolina Panthers

Round 6, Pick 206 – Nathaniel Watson, LB, Cleveland Browns

Ole Miss

Round 5, Pick 153 – Deantre Prince, CB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Round 6, Pick 214 – Cedric Johnson, DE, Cincinnati Bengals

Round 7, Pick 224 – Daijahn Anthony, S, Cincinnati Bengals

Markets & Business

1. Mississippi unemployment rate reaches new record law

According to the data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Mississippi’s unemployment rate reached a new record low of 3% in March 2024.

“This is another sign that Mississippi’s economy is firing on all cylinders,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “We’re attracting record private sector investment and creating thousands of high-paying jobs for Mississippians. Mississippi has momentum and this is our time.”

The Governor’s office said in a statement released on Friday that Mississippi’s new all-time low unemployment rate is another major win for the state.

2. Stock futures higher as of Monday morning

CNBC reports that S&P stick futures edged higher on Monday morning as the broad index came off its best week in several months.

“Traders are looking ahead to a week with more corporate earnings, key labor data and a Federal Reserve meeting,” CNBC reported, noting, a “positive — albeit rocky — week on Wall Street.”

“The S&P 500 jumped 2.7%, notching its best week since November and breaking a three-week negative streak. With a rally of 4.2%, the Nasdaq Composite also saw its best weekly performance going back to November and its first winning week in the last five. The Dow finished the week 0.7% higher,” CNBC reported.