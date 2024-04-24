U.S. Speaker of the House to speak in Jackson

Speaker Mike Johnson will appear at an event in Mississippi on Thursday, April 25, hosted by the National Apostolic Christian Leadership Conference.

U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R) will be in the Magnolia State on Thursday to participate in an event at Jackson Preparatory School hosted by the National Apostolic Christian Leadership Conference (NACLC).

The NACLC is an organization with the mission of developing and implementing a strategic alliance of Apostolic organizations to foster unity and meaningful interactions. The organization also works to engage with officials on issues they believe are vital to protecting the rights of people of faith without discrimination from government.

“Now more than ever, the NACLC emphasizes the importance of listening to leaders and comprehending their motivations. Instead of presuming the worst about each other, it’s crucial to understand people’s beliefs and the reasons behind them,” the NACLC said in a statement. “The faith community has been fortunate to collaborate with like-minded leaders, such as Mississippi Treasurer David McRae. Together, we have initiated leadership forums in Mississippi to introduce citizens to their leaders and their ideologies.”

The organization said these initiatives are not partisan, adding that the inaugural forum featured presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr.

Upon the announcement that this forum will feature Speaker Johnson, NACLC said they were eager to host the forum and foster education and mutual understanding.

Johnson, a Republican Louisiana Congressman, was elected as the 56th Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives in October 2023 following a lengthy process that ensued after former Speaker Kevin McCarthy was ousted from the office. After a tenure of less than 6.8 years in the House of Representatives, Johnson’s election as Speaker came faster than any person in history except for Speaker John G. Carlisle in 1883, who had previously served for only 6.75 years.

The Louisiana Congressman is currently serving in his fourth term.