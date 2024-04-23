Skip to content
Downtown Jackson apartments under new management

By: Frank Corder - April 23, 2024

(Photo: StateStreet Group)

  • StateStreet Group says with views of the Governor’s Mansion and proximity to the Capitol building, the spaces are the perfect spot to call home.

The Walthall Lofts and The Courthouse, premier apartment communities located in the heart of downtown Jackson, are now under new management.

In its latest partnership, StateStreet Group has taken over the management of the properties.

Justin Peterson, President of StateStreet Group, says his team is thrilled to bring the company’s management approach to these downtown capital city properties.

(Photo: StateStreet Group)

“This partnership is in perfect alignment with our strategic goals for growth, excellence in service, and contributing to our community,” Peterson said in a statement.

The company notes that the Walthall Lofts were redeveloped in 2020 into luxury apartments. Located at 225 East Capitol Street in Jackson, this 8-floor, 154-unit building has studio, loft, and one-bedroom options, in addition to pool, fitness, and parking amenities.

(Photo: StateStreet Group)

The other property – the Courthouse – is a historic building located next door to the Walthall Lofts. It was first constructed in 1933 and served as the U.S. District Court building. The Art Deco building has been renovated, and residents can choose one of fifteen different floor plans in the building.

The two Jackson properties join The Quarter House, The Quarter Lofts, The Meridian, and Vieux Carré in the management company’s portfolio.

“With its history, views of the Governor’s Mansion and proximity to the Capitol building, this space is the perfect spot to call home. Being surrounded by history but given the best modern conveniences, we are excited to show future residents all this property has to offer,” said Natalie Sargent, the company’s Regional Manager.

Frank Corder

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith.
