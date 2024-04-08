Sur La Table opens in Jackson’s Highland Village

The Jackson location marks the culinary retailer’s first entry into Mississippi.

Sur La Table, a leading kitchen and culinary retailer, held its grand opening on Saturday at Highland Village in Jackson, complete with a baguette breaking to celebrate the opening in place of a traditional ribbon cutting.

Broad Street Bakery & Cafe donated the 6-foot long baguette for the event.

The Jackson location marks the brand’s first entry into Mississippi, which opened their first location in Seattle’s Pike Place Market in 1972. Sur La Table’s Magnolia State shop is located next to Aplos in the Highland Village Courtyard.

The retailer specializes in sales of quality cookware and tabletop entertaining products. Sur La Table features a robust cooking-class program tailored to adults as well as offerings for younger cooks age 7 and above. They also host frequent in-store events and demonstrations at their locations in more than 20 states across the nation.

“So much work has gone into opening our first location in Mississippi and we are thrilled to officially open our doors today,” said Jordan Voloshin, Sur La Table CEO, in a statement. “Jackson has such an impressive culinary scene, and we have been overwhelmed by the welcoming response we’ve already received from both the restaurant community as well as our neighbors here at Highland Village.”

Voloshin said the retailer feels right at home in Jackson and that they look forward to being a small part of the culinary journeys of so many in the area.

Highland Village, owned by Massachusetts-based WS Development, is an eclectic collection of first and only shops and eateries in the heart of the capital city. The Village features an assortment of locally owned boutiques, national brands exclusive to the area, one-of-a-kind restaurants and fitness studios, including Whole Foods Market, lululemon, Warby Parker, Kendra Scott, Buffalo Peak and Maison Weiss.

Alexandra Clark, WS Development Senior Vice President, Asset Strategy and Experience, said in a statement that they were delighted to welcome Sur La Table to Highland Village.

“The excitement from our community has been palpable since we announced Sur La Table was opening a location here a few months back. We are proud to bring such a well-respected and exciting brand to our guests,” said Clark.