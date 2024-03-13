They feast on the abundance of your house. – Psalm 36:8

Sheba’s queen was amazed at the sumptuousness of Solomon’s table. She lost all heart when she saw the provision of a single day; and she marveled equally at the company of servants who enjoyed the king’s feast.

But what is this in comparison to the abundance of the God of grace? Ten thousand thousand of His people are daily fed; hungry and thirsty, they bring large appetites with them to the banquet, but not one of them returns unsatisfied; there is enough for each, enough for all, enough forevermore. Although the company that eats at Jehovah’s table is as countless as the stars of heaven, yet each one has his own portion.

Think how much grace one saint requires, so much that nothing but the Infinite could supply him for one day; and yet the Lord spreads His table not for one, but for many saints; not for one day, but for many years; not for many years only, but for generation after generation. Consider the full feasting spoken of in the text; the guests at mercy’s banquet are satisfied—more, abundantly satisfied, and not with ordinary fare, but with the peculiar abundance of God’s own house; and such feasting is guaranteed by a faithful promise to all those children of men who put their trust under the shadow of Jehovah’s wings.

I once thought that if I could just get the leftovers at God’s back door of grace I would be satisfied, like the woman who said, “The dogs eat the crumbs that fall from their masters’ table.” But no child of God is ever served with scraps and leftovers; like Mephibosheth, they all eat from the King’s own table. In matters of grace, we all have Benjamin’s portion—we all have ten times more than we could have expected; and though our necessities are great, yet are we often amazed at the marvelous fullness of grace that God gives us richly to enjoy.