Moss Point launches Mississippi’s first Career and Technical Education Aviation Academy

The Coast school district’s partnership with Aspire Aviation and Trent Lott International Airport will allow students to earn their pilot’s license at the completion of their training.

One Jackson County school district is reaching new heights – literally.

On Thursday, the Moss Point School District announced a partnership with Aspire Aviation and Trent Lott International Airport that will launch Mississippi’s first Career and Technical Education Aviation Academy.

The new educational offering will be located at Moss Point High School’s Career and Technical Education Center.

The Moss Point School District, which has seen an increase in its academic performance in recent years rising to a B rated district, said the program is the first of its kind in the state, marking a historic moment in Mississippi’s education landscape.

“The program will offer students the opportunity to develop practical skills and knowledge in aviation, at no cost to the students,” the district stated in their announcement.

This year’s students participating in the program are Moss Point High School are Juniors James Spain and Linal Tickles. The two will complete the program at the end of their Senior year with a pilot’s license.

Moss Point Superintendent Dr. Oswago Harper is proud of the new program and believes it will be a powerful tool for the school and the local community.

(Photo from Moss Point School District on Facebook)

Aspire Aviation offers comprehensive aviation services, from flight instruction to aircraft management and maintenance. The company is located at Trent Lott International Airport just off Saracennia Road in Moss Point.

Located on 500 acres of prime industrial/business park space with a 6,500 foot runway, the airport is home to charter companies and flight training, while accommodating flight testing facilities for manned and unmanned airplanes and helicopters. Local corporate clients include Northrop Grumman, Chevron, Omega Protein, and ERA Helicopters.