New Mississippi laws to provide regulatory and financial relief for military families

Governor Reeves proud of sign the bills to support service members and their families.

Three bills have come out of the Mississippi Legislature this session to reduce regulatory and financial burdens on military members as well as their families. The bills have been signed into law by Governor Tate Reeves (R).

“Our nation is a beacon of freedom and democracy thanks to the heroic courage and sacrifice of our military service members and their families. For that, all of Mississippi is grateful,” said Governor Reeves. “My administration will always be committed to supporting our military service members and their families, and that’s why I was proud to sign these three important pieces of legislation.”

SB 2649 will streamline the process for any named beneficiaries of insurance policies for service members or veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces.

SB 2700 will exempt any qualified homeowners from property taxes on their primary residence if their spouse served in the military or was killed on active duty, including training.

Lastly, HB 49, makes it easier for the children of active-duty service members born in the state to receive a sportsman hunting and fishing license for their lifetime. This ultimately does away with the usual 18 consecutive month residency requirement if they have moved due to their parents’ service. It also reduces the fee by roughly 33 percent.

A lifetime sportsman license is $1,000 for anyone 13 years of age or older and $500 for someone under that age. A birth certificate is required for application. These licenses can be used to hunt fish, game, and fowl during their respective seasons. It will also allow hunting with primitive weapons like the bow and arrow.