Magnolia Mornings: February 24, 2025

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

Hinds Co. deputy shot Sunday responding to call in Terry

Eric Brown (From DPS)

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving a Hinds County Sheriff’s Office that occurred at a residence on Midway Road in Terry, on Sunday.

A deputy – 37-year-old Martin Shields, Jr. – with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for service. Upon arrival to the residence, the subject discharged a weapon striking the deputy. The deputy received life-threatening injuries. It is unknown if the subject received any injuries at this time, DPS said in a Sunday statement.

The subject has been identified as 42-year-old Eric Brown. Brown has not been apprehended and is believed to be armed and dangerous, if you see him or come in contact with him, call 911 immediately.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Trump to host U.K., French leaders as Ukraine negotiations continue

(Photo from the White House)

FoxNews reports that President Donald Trump will be hosting foreign leaders this week at the White House.

“Trump will meet with U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron in his fifth week back in the Oval Office, national security advisor Mike Waltz said on Fox News’ ‘America Reports,'” FoxNews reported. “The announcement follows Macron calling for an emergency meeting of world leaders after the Trump administration excluded Europe from sitting at the negotiating table to settle the war between Ukraine and Russia.”

FoxNews went on to note that Trump said Friday “that Macron and Starmer ‘haven’t done anything’ since 2022 to end the war between Russia and Ukraine.”

2. Democrats having trouble with donors after failed 2024 campaign

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris stand on stage at the Democratic National Committee winter meeting, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)q

As The Hill reports, “Democrats are anxious to rebuild their party on the heels of President Trump’s victory in November. But they have a major problem as they try to refashion their brand: The money isn’t there.”

“Democratic donors — from bundlers to small dollar donors — say they are still angry about the election results and uninspired by anything their side has put forward since then,” The Hill reported.

“I’ll be blunt here: The Democratic Party is f‑‑‑ing terrible. Plain and simple,” said one major Democratic donor. “In fact, it doesn’t get much worse.”

Sports

1. Ole Miss, Southern Miss set to play Tuesday

(Photo from Ole Miss Athletics)

Ole Miss will host Southern Mississippi in Oxford for a 4 p.m. matchup on the diamond on Tuesday.

The Rebels and Golden Eagles have been hot to open their seasons. Ole Miss is now 6-1 and swept Eastern Kentucky over the weekend, while Southern Miss is now 7-1 after they took 2 out of 3 in a series with Louisiana Tech.

2. Miss. State sweeps Missouri State

(Photo from Miss. State Athletics)

No. 18 Mississippi State grabbed its second-straight series of the season, sweeping Missouri State on the weekend.

The Bulldogs are now 6-1 on the season and will return to action at home on Tuesday against Troy. The game will begin at 4 p.m.

Markets & Business

1. Wealthy powering U.S. economy more than ever

(From Wall Street Journal)

The top 10% of earners now account for 49.7% of all spending, reports the Wall Street Journal. That is a record in data going back to 1989, according to an analysis by Moody’s Analytics. Three decades ago, they accounted for about 36%.

“All this means that economic growth is unusually reliant on rich Americans continuing to shell out. Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, estimated that spending by the top 10% alone accounted for almost one-third of gross domestic product,” WSJ reported. “Between September 2023 and September 2024, the high earners increased their spending by 12%. Spending by working-class and middle-class households, meanwhile, dropped over the same period.”

WSJ also noted, “Taken together, well-off people have increased their spending far beyond inflation, while everyone else hasn’t. The bottom 80% of earners spent 25% more than they did four years earlier, barely outpacing price increases of 21% over that period. The top 10% spent 58% more.”

2. Stock future higher to open the week

CNBC reports that stock futures moved higher early Monday as Wall Street looked to bounce back from a slide late last week.

“Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 300 points, or 0.7%. S&P 500 futures added 0.5%, while Nasdaq 100 futures were up 0.4%,” CNBC reported. “The move follows the stock market’s fall on Thursday and Friday to end the week in the red. The Dow finished down 2.51% for its worst weekly performance since October. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite slipped 1.66% and 2.51%, respectively, for the week.”

CNBC noted, “On Friday alone, the Dow dropped more than 700 points, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq shed 1.7% and 2.2%.”