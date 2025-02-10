Senate passes bill to allow inmates to work with MDOT

The work release program would aid the state agency in its workforce needs.

The Mississippi Senate passed legislation on Monday that would allow inmates to work on state road crews while incarcerated and then be hired full-time once released.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) requested the legislation, SB 2242, after the department struggled to find qualified workers. The bill does not reduce inmates’ prison time, but State Senator Juan Barnett (D), chairman of the Senate Corrections Committee said this resembles freedom.

“State inmates do the work and get out outside daily,” he said.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections would set compensation. However, no dollar figures were released. Barnett explained that inmate earnings would be divided between fines and restitution, housing, and personal spending for items at the correctional facility as part of the work release program.

The bill excludes inmates convicted of a violent crime, such as murder, aggravated assault, rape, robbery or armed robbery.

“The Mississippi Department of Corrections may assign the management and oversight of the work release program established … to the prison industries corporation (MAGCOR) if it determines that this will be conducive to providing effective job training for state inmates,” the legislation outlines.

An amendment to add a reserve repealer was adopted by the Senate before the measure passed the chamber. It now heads to the House of Representatives for consideration.