What’s Happening, Mississippi? Things to do in the Magnolia State in February 2025

February in the South can be brutally cold, complete with ice and snow, or mild enough to play golf in shirt sleeves. While it’s hard to plan around the weather, there are still plenty of activities around the state to keep you busy all month.

Start by celebrating Groundhog Day on February 2 to get an idea of how many weeks of winter we’ll have to endure.

Celebrate the season of love on Valentine’s Day, but don’t pass on the many “Galentine’s” events for girlfriends of all ages to celebrate their friendships.

Saddle up for the Dixie National Rodeo in February.

Get ready to catch some beads at a Mardi Gras parade.

And there’s also music, film, and other event to feed your creative soul.

Thacker Mountain Radio – February 1 – Ellis Theater- Philadelphia

(Photo: Visit Oxford)

Ever wonder what it was like to be in the audience in the old days of radio? Thacker Mountain Radio, based in Oxford, is taking their one-hour radio show on the road to the newly-renovated Ellis Theater in Philadelphia, and you can sit in the audience.

Host Jim Dees will welcome musical guests Wyatt Ellis and Vasti Jackson, as well as author Snowden Wright.

Ellis is a mandolin phenom who, at age 15, is making waves in the bluegrass world, reaching #1 on the bluegrass charts and receiving a standing ovation at his Grand Ole Opry debut.

Jackson is a Grammy-nominated musician from Hattiesburg who has received multiple honors and served as a Mississippi Arts Ambassador in 2017.

Wright, a Yazoo City resident who is a prolific writer, will discuss his latest novel The Queen City Detective Agency.

Doors open at 6:30, and the show starts promptly at 7:30. Find out more here.

Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo – February 3-16 – Mississippi Coliseum – Jackson

For the 60th year, the Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo is riding into Jackson with all the action-packed excitement you’d expect. Bull riding, roping, jumping, and more.

Cowboys and cowgirls from around the country will compete for prizes. Musical entertainment this year includes Sam Barber on February 7. Rodeo is at 7pm, with a concert to follow.

On February 8, George Birge takes the stage following the rodeo at 2pm and 7pm.

This year’s headline entertainer is Gretchen Wilson, who will perform on February 15 after the 2pm and 7pm rodeos.

The complete program with a schedule of events can be seen here.

Lovers and Friends Kidney Gala – February 14 – Two Mississippi Museums – Jackson

Put on your tux or party dress and dance the night away to DJ Phingaprint at this gala for a cause.

This night of entertainment is presented by Behind the Manors Podcast – a podcast about a true journey by comedian Dave Manors, who was diagnosed with Stage IV renal failure in 2023. He uses his journey to a kidney transplant to inspire others.

All funds raised will contribute to the production of the podcast, Behind the Manors, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and YouTube to raise awareness for renal failure.

Live performances, delicious food, and auction. The Sartorial Tobacconist will be on site with the finest hand-rolled cigars.

For more information and tickets, click here.

The Wonder of John Williams – February 22 – Thalia Mara Hall – Jackson

(Photo: Visit Jackson)

The Mississippi Symphony Orchestra presents the movie music we all grew up with by famed composer John Williams.

From the Star Wars universe to movie themes from E.T., Harry Potter, Jurassic Park, Superman, Raiders of the Lost Ark, and more, the MSO will play music for a golden evening of fantasy fun.

Find more information and tickets here.

Mardi Gras Parades – February 8-March 4 – Coastal Mississippi

(Photo: RFP Media)

Carnival season is upon us and it’s time to laissez les bon temps rouler – let the good times roll!

There are plenty of parades and events in towns along the Mississippi Gulf Coast throughout the month.

Plan your trip by checking the schedule of events and parades in the Official Coastal Mississippi 2005 Mardi Gras Guide.

Oxford Film Festival – February 27-March 2 – Malco Oxford Commons Cinema – Oxford

In 2008, the Oxford Film Festival became an independent non-profit organization committed to celebrating the art of independent cinema.

The festival has been named a Top 50 Film Festival by MovieMaker magazine.

With over 100 quality films from across the globe, both moviemakers and fans enjoy Oxford’s welcoming hospitality.