Magnolia Mornings: January 9, 2025

In Mississippi

1. Reeves orders flag flown at half-staff to honor terror victims

Governor Tate Reeves has signed a proclamation directing all flags of the State of Mississippi be flown at half-staff on all buildings and grounds in Mississippi beginning at sunrise and ending at sunset on Thursday, January 9, 2025, in memory of Nikyra Dedeaux, and on Friday, January 17, 2025, in memory of Matthew Tenedorio.

Both days will be days of mourning for the loss of the two Mississippians in the New Year’s terror attack in New Orleans.

“Mississippi mourns the loss of Nikyra, Matthew, and the 12 other Americans who lost their lives in the terror attack in New Orleans,” said Governor Reeves in a statement. “Nikyra and Matthew were loved by their friends, family, and their state. We continue to stand with our friends in Louisiana, and will continue to pray for the victims and their families. Mississippi will never forget them.”

2. MEC hosting Capital Day

From left, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves talks with Mississippi Economic Council President Scott Waller during the 2024 MEC Capital Day.

(Photo by Jeremy Pittari)

The annual MEC Capital Day is being held Thursday morning at the Mississippi Trade

Mart in Jackson. The event allows business and industry leaders a chance to hear from state and legislative officials on what could be coming during the legislative session.

On tap to speak Thursday are Governor Tate Reeves, Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann, and Speaker Jason White.

Governor Reeves posted on social media Wednesday that a big announcement was coming today. Magnolia Tribune has learned that it will be a significant announcement regarding an economic development project and is likely to be unveiled at the MEC event.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. California fires rage on

The Wall Street Journal reports that as of early Thursday, “roughly 30,000 acres were aflame, at least five people dead and more than 200,000 without power across the wider Los Angeles area. Tens of thousands of residents were ordered to leave their homes.”

“More than 2,000 structures were damaged as the blazes remained largely uncontained Thursday, stretching the region’s firefighting resources to their limits,” WSJ reported. “Nearly every corner of sprawling Los Angeles, home to some 10 million people, was smothered by a sky of smoke and ash.”

WSJ went on to add, “The blazes have been fanned by Santa Ana winds of up to 100 miles an hour—the speed of a Category 2 hurricane—and fueled by parched vegetation due to a lack of rain in recent months.”

2. Carter state funeral today

Former President Jimmy Carter’s State Funeral will be held today at the National Cathedral in Washington D.C.

President Joe Biden has marked the day by closing most all federal offices.

The funeral is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. CT. While it is not open to the public, it can be watched online here. You can view the service program for the nation’s 39th President here.

Sports & Entertainment

1. Ole Miss rolls over Arkansas

(Photo from Ole Miss Athletics)

No. 22 Ole Miss downed Arkansas on Wednesday to pick up the men’s basketball team’s second SEC play in a row.

The Rebels (13-2, 2-0 SEC) fought through to get a 73-66 win in Fayetteville with Malik Dia leading all scorers with 21 points and a team-high eight rebounds.

Ole Miss returns to Oxford this Saturday and will take on the LSU Tigers (11-4, 0-2 SEC). Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. CT.

2. ULM comes to Reed Green to face USM

(Photo from Southern Athletics | Joe Harper, bgnphoto.com)

Southern Miss men’s basketball (6-9, 1-2 Sun Belt) will take on ULM (4-12, 0-3 Sun Belt) at Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg on Thursday. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN+.

The program notes that the Golden Eagles open Sun Belt action with six of its first nine conference games on the road.

Southern Miss and ULM have met 43 times dating back to 1953. The Golden Eagles lead the all-time series 26-17.

Markets & Business

1. Fed inflation warning and rate cuts

“CNBC reports that the S&P 500 posted a modest gain on Wednesday as traders assessed the potential for future Federal Reserve rate cuts amid persistent inflationary pressures.

“The broad market index added 0.16%, closing at 5,918.25, while the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.06% to 19,478.88,” CNBC reported. “The Dow Jones Industrial Average outperformed, rising 106.84 points, or 0.25%, to end at 42,635.20. The three major averages are on pace for a second straight weekly loss.”

CNBC also noted, “Minutes released from the Fed’s December meeting reflected that nearly all committee participants found that upside risks to the inflation outlook had increased, adding to investors’ concerns that there may be fewer rate cuts than expected this year.”

2. Jones named chairman of Gulf Coast Business Council

The Gulf Coast Business Council (GCBC) announced Wednesday that Jonathan Jones, Senior Vice President and General Manager at Harrah’s Gulf Coast, has been named Chairman of the Board for the upcoming 2025-2026 term.

Jones will serve a two-year term and replaces current chairman, Kari Wilkinson. Jones also serves on the board for the Mississippi Gaming and Hospitality Association, and the Mississippi Economic Council.

Jamie Miller, President and CEO of the Gulf Coast Business Council said in a statement, “I am so pleased Jonathan agreed to serve as our next board chair. He is a true professional and trusted leader with a willingness to take on important issues facing the Mississippi Gulf Coast.”