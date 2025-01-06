A modern MTAG for a stronger Mississippi workforce

MTAG was designed to help residents afford education beyond high school, but in its current form MTAG explicitly excludes many students.

In today’s job market, the value of education beyond high school has never been clearer. Yet not all Mississippians have access to a state financial aid system that meets their unique needs and life circumstances. To effectively support and prepare our workforce, Mississippi must ensure that education in all its forms is within reach for everyone, from recent high school graduates to adult learners.

Our state’s economic health hinges on a well-prepared workforce, yet we continue to struggle to support those who are best positioned to contribute: adults who need to complete degrees or gain skills but face significant financial barriers. Updating our state financial aid programs, especially the Mississippi Tuition Assistance Grant (MTAG), is essential to achieve this goal and drive workforce development.

When MTAG was created, its $500 award for freshman and sophomore students represented a significant percentage of the average tuition at Mississippi’s public colleges and universities. Adjusted for inflation, $500 in 1995 would equal roughly $1,000 today. The decline in relative value underscores the urgency of updating MTAG to meet the financial realities of modern students.

In 2022, 29,023 students enrolled in Mississippi colleges and universities were aged 25 and over—many of whom were not eligible for MTAG due to its outdated requirements. In that same year, over 37,000 students—approximately one-third of all community college students and one-fourth of all public university students—were ineligible because they were classified as part-time, despite balancing work, family, and education. These exclusions for adults and part-time students are limiting our workforce potential and leave untapped talent on the sidelines.

According to the nonprofit Education Commission of the States, Mississippi’s approach to state financial aid programming is an outlier—and not in a good way. Unlike most states, Mississippi’s financial aid system excludes its lowest-income students—those who qualify for a full federal Pell Grant. In 2021, approximately 34% of all state financial aid applicants (20,149 out of 59,142) were ineligible for MTAG simply because they received full Pell Grant funding. By leaving out our neediest students, Mississippi is missing key opportunities to invest in learners who could contribute to a stronger, more inclusive workforce.

At a recent joint legislative hearing held in December on Ascent to 55% and workforce development, over 100 stakeholders gathered to discuss MTAG’s modernization, highlighting the overwhelming need for an updated approach. During the hearing, a legislator raised the question of whether MTAG should be limited to supporting students pursuing high-demand career fields. While well-intentioned, such an approach would not be a sustainable long-term solution. Workforce needs constantly evolve, student career paths shift, and many Mississippians are thriving in careers not directly tied to their college majors—including professionals in human resources, education, and even members of our legislature.

Additionally, the MTAG program has not been updated in nearly 30 years. Tying it to specific majors or career fields would require frequent adjustments to keep pace with ever-changing industry demands. To ensure Mississippi’s workforce remains adaptable and competitive, state financial aid must provide students with the flexibility to pursue a range of educational opportunities that align with their individual goals and aspirations.

Both sides of the political aisle can agree that a well-trained workforce is critical to Mississippi’s future. But to truly meet the needs of our workforce and communities, state financial aid must reflect the realities of today’s students. Expanding MTAG eligibility to include part-time and adult learners would help our state capitalize on the untapped potential of these residents and accelerate progress toward a better-prepared, more resilient workforce. Reforming MTAG is not just about education—it’s about positioning Mississippi as a competitive force, ready to grow and thrive with a skilled workforce.

A strong education system is widely recognized as a cornerstone of economic and social prosperity. As Mississippi’s economy has evolved beyond its historically rural, agriculture-based roots, the most reliable path to the middle class now lies in earning a post-high school degree or credential. Despite this reality, our state currently invests far less in financial aid for higher education compared to our regional peers. According to the Southern Regional Education Board’s state aid funding comparison, Mississippi ranked 15th out of 16 states in state grant aid per undergraduate student during the 2021-2022 academic year, providing an average of $394.96 per student—a stark contrast to the regional average of $1,312.28 per student.

This funding gap isn’t just a statistic—it has real consequences for Mississippi’s people and economy. Limited financial aid restricts access to higher education, especially for low-income and working adults, and weakens our ability to build a well-trained workforce ready to meet the needs of a dynamic economy. If we want to break cycles of poverty, boost workforce participation, and attract new industries to our state, we must invest in making postsecondary education more accessible and affordable for all Mississippians.

We know that educational attainment correlates directly with workforce participation rates, and we need a financial aid program that lifts every Mississippian toward success. An updated MTAG, reformed to include part-time and adult learners, would be a vital step toward a brighter, more equitable future for our state.

If we invest in policies that support all Mississippians, especially those often left behind, we unlock the potential of an educated workforce that will benefit every industry in our state. The time to invest in Mississippi’s endless potential is now.