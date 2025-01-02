Magnolia Mornings: January 2, 2025

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

1. Gulfport teen among New Orleans attack victims

The SunHerald reports that Nikyra Cheyenne Dedeaux, 18, of Gulfport was among the victims in the New Year’s attack in New Orleans.

“I just want to see my baby,” Melissa Dedeaux, 40, wept, the SunHerald reported. “She was the sweetest person. She would give you anything, anything.”

Cheyenne reportedly graduated from Harrison Central High School in Gulfport, Mississippi, in 2024.

2. New Blue Book now available

Secretary of State Michael Watson’s office says the 2024-2028 Mississippi Official & Statistical Register, better known as the Blue Book, is now available.

The Secretary of State’s Office is required by law to produce the Blue Book every four years following a general election. The publication is a detailed overview of the Magnolia State, providing short biographies of elected officials, election results, and contact information for federal, state, county, and city government offices.

A digital version of the 2024-2028 Blue Book is now available on the Secretary of State’s website. Printed copies will be available free to the public in early 2025.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. FBI looking into possible link between New Orleans attack, Las Vegas explosion

Shamshud Din Jabbar (Photo from FBI)

According to the latest report from NBC News, the FBI and local authorities are still looking into “people of interest” related to the New Year’s attack in New Orleans where a man drove a truck with an ISIS flag into a crowd of revelers on Bourbon Street, killing 15 people and injuring 30.

“The New Orleans driver was identified as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a Texas-born U.S. citizen and Army veteran. A potential improvised explosive device was in the truck he was driving, and other potential IEDs were discovered in the French Quarter, the FBI said,” NBC News reported.

While in Las Vegas, a cybertruck exploded outside of a Trump hotel. As NBC News also reports, “Authorities are looking into a possible military link between the suspect and the person who died when a Tesla Cybertruck exploded outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas, two law enforcement sources told NBC News.”

2. Trump backs Johnson ahead of Speaker vote

Mike Johnson, U.S. Speaker of the House

The vote to elect the U.S. Speaker of the House is coming on Friday. Speaker Mike Johnson (R) aims to retain the gavel even as a small faction of Republicans have expressed discontent with the Louisiana Congressman. President-elect Donald Trump has stepped in to support Johnson, hoping to tamp down concern.

According to Politico, “President-elect Donald Trump said he is willing to make calls to lawmakers to drum up support for Mike Johnson should there be a risk to his speakership ahead of a vote expected Friday on Capitol Hill.”

“With the expected makeup of Congress on Friday, he can only have two Republican defections — and Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) has already indicated he would oppose Johnson,” Politico noted.

Sports & Entertainment

Ole Miss-Duke Gator Bowl kickoff moved back

(Photo from Ole Miss Athletics)

The 80th annual TaxSlayer Gator Bowl between Ole Miss and Duke will start later than originally listed.

The kickoff will slide from 6:30 p.m. CT to 7:05 p.m. CT on Thursday, January 2 due to the Allstate Sugar Bowl being rescheduled to 3 p.m. CT after the New Year’s attack in New Orleans delayed that game between Georgia and Notre Dame.

Markets & Business

1. Stock futures higher to open New Year trading

CNBC reports that stock futures were higher on Monday as trading got underway for 2025, “with hopes that the market can regain the momentum that propelled the S&P 500 to log two-straight years of annual gains above 20%.”

“Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 362 points, or 0.8%, while S&P 500 futures added nearly 1%. Nasdaq-100 futures advanced 1.2%,” CNBC reported. “Although stocks fell in the final days of 2024, the year still produced solid returns. The S&P 500 surged 23% last year, while the 30-stock Dow added nearly 13%. Fueled by the enthusiasm around artificial intelligence and interest rate cuts, the Nasdaq Composite outperformed with a 29% advance.”

2. A dozen eggs for $9?

According to FoxBusiness, “The price of a dozen eggs in California has reached nearly $9 per dozen in some areas, as demand continues to rise amid an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza, or bird flu.”

“The FDA also reported this week that egg production in the U.S. dropped 4% in November as the price of eggs and cases of bird flu continue to rise across the country,” FoxBusiness reported, adding, “Wholesale egg prices, which jumped nearly 55% in November, do not necessarily reflect consumer egg prices at the grocer, which can vary widely.”