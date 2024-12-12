Mississippi bars serving cups of holiday cheer

Enjoy some of the season’s favorite holiday-themed cocktails responsibly.

It’s that wonderful time of year when everyone seems a bit more jolly. It could be the garland and lights. It could be parties held to celebrate the season with friends. Or, it could be the special cocktails that appear this time of year.

Think eggnog. Mulled ciders. Winter spices.

Folks in Oxford can enjoy a special treat with a one-night-only “It’s a Wonderful Bar Takeover” event at Snackbar, a John Currence restaurant. The neighborhood restaurant already has a well-thought-out bar program that includes seasonal cocktails.

The event is scheduled for Monday, December 16 from 4 pm until closing.

Riffing on the Christmas classic film, It’s a Wonderful Life, the “It’s a Wonderful Life Bar Takeover” will feature special guest mixologist Sean Magee, who will serve his specially-created holiday cocktails.

Born in Ireland, Magee has been working in private clubs in the United States for a few years. He has been in the hospitality industry for 14 years. His true passion is cocktails and creating new flavors, though he also loves preparing classic cocktails the way they are intended to be served. He looks forward to showcasing some of his favorite holiday-themed cocktails and having fun while working with the team at Snackbar.

(Photo: Conde Nast Traveler)

Another holiday-cocktail pop-up is in Jackson, at The Apothecary, the little speak-easy tucked behind Brent’s Drugs in Fondren (IYKYK).

Presented by an event company, Miracle, the Christmas-themed pop-up cocktail bar serves holiday cocktails in a festive setting. With kitschy holiday décor, professionally developed cocktails, and the nostalgic energy of the best office party you’ve ever been to, Miracle is sure to get even the grouchiest grinch in the holiday spirit.

Cocktails at the pop-up are created by professional mixologists and served in creative barware, including Santa mugs, a ceramic reindeer with a Santa hat, and the classic moose glass from Christmas Vacation.

The cocktail names can be a bit bawdy, ranging from “Christmapolitan” and “Crooked Antler” to “Stocking Stuffer,” and “Yippee Ka Yay Mother F****r!” The barware is not included with the cocktail but can be purchased separately.

Other Miracle pop ups nearby can be found at Barrel Proof in New Orleans, and The Liquor Store in Memphis.

Rather not risk drinking and driving? Being a designated driver is responsible, but when you want to partake, you can create your own holiday cocktails at home.

Here are a couple with all the flavors and feels of the season we have enjoyed on repeat.

Apple Cider Bourbon Smash

.5 oz. fresh squeezed lemon juice

.75 oz. maple syrup

1 sprig fresh rosemary

2 oz. apple cider (not apple juice or apple vinegar)

1.5 oz. bourbon

Dash of cinnamon

Apple slices, rosemary sprig, cinnamon for garnish

Muddle rosemary needles, lemon juice and maple syrup in a cocktail shaker. Add bourbon, apple cider, and a dash of cinnamon. Shake well and strain into a glass over ice. Garnish with a sprinkle of cinnamon, an apple slice, and a rosemary sprig.

Christmas Tree Farm

½ oz. elderflower liqueur

½ oz. fresh squeezed lemon juice

½ oz. simple syrup (equal parts sugar/water – simmer over low heat until sugar is dissolved; cool.)

Mix in a cocktail shaker and serve over ice. Pour Prosecco on top.

Add the holiday magic: make Christmas tree ice cubes with sprigs of fresh rosemary. Add ice cubes to the cocktail, along with a sprig of fresh rosemary and a few fresh cranberries.