Mississippi Artificial Intelligence Network awarded $7.1 Million in RESTORE funding

A top priority for the funds is establishing the MAIN AI Hub on the Gulf Coast.

Last month, Gov. Tate Reeves awarded the Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College (MGCCC) a $7.1 million RESTORE Act grant for the nation’s first statewide AI initiative – Mississippi Artificial Intelligence Network (MAIN).

The funding was part of $28.4 million distributed statewide in RESTORE Act grants to be used for site development, workforce development, and infrastructure improvements.

How will MAIN use the new budget source? Magnolia Tribune asked Kollin R. Napier, PhD, director of MAIN.

“Establishing the MAIN AI Hub on the Gulf Coast is definitely at the top of the list,” said Napier. “This initiative builds on MAIN’s existing work with educators and workforce members across the state. The budget focuses on hiring skilled personnel, acquiring cutting-edge technology, and setting up the necessary infrastructure to make the Hub a success. The timeline is broken into phases to ensure the most impactful projects are tackled first, all with the goal of workforce development and statewide economic growth.”

Tell us more specifically about establishing the MAIN AI Hub.

The MAIN AI Hub is envisioned as a physical location on the Gulf Coast—yes, it’s brick-and-mortar! However, it also includes a digital component to broaden its reach and ensure access for people across Mississippi. MGCCC will oversee the Hub’s operations, making it a central hub for AI education, training, and innovation. It’s designed to be scalable, so the lessons learned from setting it up could help in establishing additional hubs across the state.

While this grant focuses on the first Hub, future hubs and resources—such as infrastructure and software—may be funded through additional partnerships, government programs, and future grants.

MGCCC, a collaborator with the Mississippi Cyber Initiative (MCI), has envisioned establishing an AI and cybersecurity corridor along the Gulf Coast. Does this funding get you one step closer to that goal?

Absolutely, this grant is a big step in that direction! MGCCC is heavily involved in the Mississippi Cyber Initiative (MCI), which already operates on its Harrison County campus in partnership with Mississippi State University. Recently, MCI received $6.6 million to develop the Mississippi Cyber and Technology Center near Keesler Air Force Base. The AI and cybersecurity corridor ties these efforts together, focusing on the connection between AI and cybersecurity to meet evolving tech needs.

The MAIN AI Hub is part of that vision, with the goal of ultimately growing into the Mississippi Artificial Intelligence Center, which would complement the Mississippi Cyber Center.

How will the AI Hub expand statewide access to advanced training, technology, and industry partnerships that will drive both local and statewide economic growth?

The MAIN AI Hub will provide training programs, workshops, and certifications designed for both students and professionals, offering hands-on experience in AI. A virtual platform will ensure access for individuals across Mississippi, extending opportunities beyond the Gulf Coast region. Partnerships with industry leaders will foster initiatives like internships and collaborative projects, enabling participants to gain practical experience while supporting local businesses.

Additionally, MAIN aims to attract new AI-focused businesses, inspire entrepreneurial ventures in emerging AI industries, encourage the development of business accelerators, and deliver AI-driven solutions to government and industry. These efforts are geared toward enhancing workforce skills, driving economic growth, and maintaining Mississippi’s competitiveness in key sectors.

AI is expected to play a critical role, especially in machine learning, data science, and business intelligence. How will the MAIN Hub prepare students with hands-on experience in rapidly growing industries like manufacturing, healthcare, aerospace, and defense?

The MAIN AI Hub is focused on providing hands-on learning opportunities tailored to these industries. For example, students might work on AI-driven quality control systems for manufacturing, where they design and train machine learning models to identify defects in production lines. In healthcare, projects could include developing predictive models for patient outcomes or streamlining scheduling using AI-powered optimization tools. Internships and apprenticeships with industry partners will further immerse students in real-world scenarios, allowing them to apply their classroom knowledge to solve tangible problems. Participants will also have access to advanced tools and mentorship from professionals.

By blending classroom learning with real-world applications, the Hub aims to equip students with the skills they need to excel in these fast-growing sectors.

Could you provide examples of ways the MAIN Hub will foster collaboration among multiple sectors, from disaster management to agriculture?

Of course! In disaster management, AI could be used to create predictive models that anticipate storms or floods, enabling better preparation and optimizing resource allocation during emergencies to improve response times and safety. In agriculture, AI might analyze soil quality, weather patterns, and crop health to support precision farming—helping farmers make more informed decisions about planting, irrigation, and harvesting, ultimately enhancing yields and sustainability.

These examples demonstrate the transformative power of AI in addressing both urgent crises and everyday challenges, showcasing its potential to improve lives and bolster key industries across Mississippi.

By fostering collaboration among sectors, the MAIN AI Hub aims to drive innovation and ensure the state remains resilient and competitive in the face of evolving challenges.