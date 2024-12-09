Southern Miss hires Huff after winning Sun Belt Conference Championship

The now former Marshall head football coach will be introduced to the USM community on Thursday.

After weeks of speculation, Athletic Director Jeremy McClain announced on Sunday that Charles Huff has been hired as the 23rd head football coach at Southern Miss.

Huff replaces Will Hall who was dismissed mid-season after a 1-6 start in his fourth year at the helm of the program. Reed Stringer was named interim coach to close out the Golden Eagles’ 2024 season.

“As we started this search, we were focused on finding a dynamic leader who could get our program back to competing for championships,” said McClain. “Charles Huff has proven that he is a winner who can build a championship culture within the Sun Belt. We look forward to supporting him in our journey To The Top! We are thrilled to welcome Coach Huff, Jessica, and their family to Southern Miss.”

Huff and his wife, Jessica, have three boys: B.J., Beau and Blaze.

It was a whirlwind 24 hours for Huff whose Marshall team won the Sun Belt Conference Championship game Saturday night over the University of Louisiana in Lafayette. In all, Huff’s four years with the Thundering Herd saw the team reach bowl games each year, posting a 32-20 record. Notably, during his tenure at Marshall, Huff enjoyed victories over No. 8 Notre Dame (2022) and Virginia Tech (2023). The 26-21 win over Notre Dame was part of a 9-4 season and was Marshall’s first win over a Top 10 team since 2003.

“My family and I could not be any happier to begin our journey in Hattiesburg as we look to continue the rich and storied history of Southern Miss football. Our goal will be to build a program that can compete at the highest level and have our fan base enjoy the ability to return to bowl games on a consistent basis. I have to thank Southern Miss President Dr. Joe Paul, along with Athletics Director Jeremy McClain, in showing their faith in me and this staff with this tremendous opportunity and I can’t wait to hit the ground running in making this program something that we can all be proud.”

Coach Huff’s official introduction to USM will take place at 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 12, at the Eagle Walk under the east side of The Rock.

More About Huff from USM

Described as an elite recruiter and developer of talent, Huff’s proven history bolstered head coach Nick Saban’s staff for the 2019 and 2020 seasons. In his inaugural season in Tuscaloosa, Huff helped Najee Harris rush for a career-best 1,224 yards on 209 carries with 13 rushing touchdowns while catching 27 passes for 304 yards and seven more scores. In 2020, Harris was a consensus All-American who led the nation in total touchdowns (30), rushing touchdowns (26) and points (180). He also ranked third nationally in rushing yards (1,466) and holds the school record for total touchdowns (57), rushing touchdowns (46) and rushing yards (3,843).

Huff arrived in Tuscaloosa after one season (2018) as the assistant head coach, run-game coordinator and running backs coach at Mississippi State.

He boasts 19 years of coaching experience on both the NFL and college levels with stops at Penn State (2014-17), Western Michigan (2013), the Buffalo Bills (2012), Vanderbilt (2011), Hampton (2010), Maryland (2009) and Tennessee State (2006-08).

His one season in Starkville produced an effective rushing attack that averaged 223.6 yards per game to rank second in the SEC and 20th nationally.

Huff spent four seasons (2014-17) as Penn State’s running backs coach and special teams coordinator. He recruited and developed one of the game’s most electrifying players in running back Saquon Barkley, who was drafted by the New York Giants as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 draft. Numerous records fell at the running back position and on special teams under Huff’s guidance at Penn State. Barkley, a 2017 consensus All-American, became the first Big Ten running back in history to win Offensive Player of the Year honors twice. A Walter Camp National Player of the Year finalist, Barkley ranked second nationally in all-purpose yards in 2017 (2,329). He broke four school career records, including rushing touchdowns (43), total touchdowns (53), all-purpose yards (5,538) and consecutive games with a touchdown (15) in just three seasons.

Huff spent the 2013 season at Western Michigan as the running backs coach and helped the unit nearly double its rushing yards from 2012. The Broncos ran for 1,394 yards in 2013 after running for just 735 yards the year before.

During the 2012 season, Huff worked in the NFL as the assistant running backs coach for the Buffalo Bills. He helped C.J. Spiller with his first career 1,000-yard rushing campaign and a Pro Bowl invitation.

In 2011, Huff was on James Franklin’s 2011 staff at Vanderbilt as the offensive quality control coach. Huff and Franklin also worked together at Maryland in 2009, when Huff was the assistant offensive line coach. Huff also mentored NFL first-round pick Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie as the tight ends and special teams coach at Tennessee State from 2007-08. Huff graduated in 2005 from Hampton University where he served as a team captain, starting 12 games at center as a senior in 2005. He also played guard, fullback and tight end in his career.