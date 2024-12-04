The Magnolia State leads in protecting America’s cybersecurity with AI

State Sen. Scott DeLano says Mississippi is ensuring that there is a pipeline of talent equipped to address the evolving challenges in this modern era.

It’s difficult to overstate artificial intelligence’s (AI) importance in cybersecurity in today’s increasingly dangerous online world, where nations like China, North Korea, and Iran are always looking for an edge. Thus, due to the increasing frequency and complexity of cyber threats, threats often backed by other nations and terrorist groups, new tools are being utilized to keep America and Mississippi secure. A critical component of these new tools is AI, with cybersecurity professionals using AI daily to safeguard our digital infrastructure and sensitive data. And as these use cases have developed, Mississippi is proudly leading the charge into the future of AI.

The Magnolia State has proactively invested in AI research and development as it relates to cybersecurity. Mississippi State University has long been a leader in cybersecurity research and innovation, resulting in one of the few universities with all 3 NSA cyber designation. This summer, the Mississippi State University-led Mississippi Cyber Initiative leveraged new connections to help Mississippi defend against and protect from cyberattacks by bringing together key stakeholders in defense, government, academia and industry by partnering with both public and private sectors and is now offering cyber-security courses to Mississippi leaders, teachers, and students.

Other colleges and universities are also at the forefront of AI and cybersecurity innovation. The Mississippi Artificial Intelligence Network (MAIN) is the nation’s first and only statewide AI network. MAIN, led by Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College (MGCCC), was formed through strategic partnerships with various organizations. These include AccelerateMS, the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges (MACC), the Mississippi Community College Board (MCCB), the Mississippi Manufacturers Association (MMA), and global tech leaders Intel and Dell Technologies. This extensive network includes all 15 Mississippi community colleges, major universities, private institutions, K-12 education, and the business sector. As a result, Mississippi is positioned as a national leader in AI education, training, and awareness.

Mississippi’s leadership in AI and cybersecurity is also evident in our state’s commitment to cultivating a skilled workforce. We have recognized the importance of equipping Mississippians with the necessary expertise to harness the power of AI for cybersecurity purposes. By investing in education and training programs focused on AI and cybersecurity, like MAIN and Mississippi Cyber Initiative, Mississippi is ensuring that we have a pipeline of talent equipped to address the evolving challenges of our modern era.

The Magnolia State has also fostered collaboration between public and private sectors to bolster cybersecurity defenses through AI, like the 2024 Mississippi Emergency Management Agency Private-Public Partners Summit. Through investing in partnerships with industry leaders and utilizing the expertise of cybersecurity professionals, our state has been able to implement AI-driven solutions that enhance our overall cyber resilience. This has positioned Mississippi as a role model for strong public-private collaboration in cybersecurity.

Recently, Entergy announced a $2 million grant to Jackson State University to create the Critical Power Grid Security Lab Project, a program aimed at supporting the cybersecurity workforce.

As Mississippi continues to lead the way in integrating AI and cybersecurity, we are setting a strong example for other states and even nations to follow. By embracing innovation, investing in talent development, fostering collaboration, and prioritizing ethical considerations, Mississippi is demonstrating how AI can enhance cybersecurity defenses to protect America and every American from bad faith actors across the world.

With our forward-thinking approach and commitment to innovation, Mississippi has set an important precedent for other states. We have embraced AI as a tool to address today’s cybersecurity challenges, confront the hackers and cyber threats emanating from around the world, and I look forward to seeing what we come up with tomorrow.