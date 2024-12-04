Early National Signing Day: See who’s coming to play for Mississippi’s Big 3

Southern Miss, Ole Miss and Mississippi State – Mississippi’s three FBS programs – are rolling out their 2024 early signing period student athletes. Track your team’s announcements here.

Wednesday, December 4th opened the early national signing period for high school football players to officially ink their intent to play at the next level. The early period runs through Friday, December 6th.

Those signing in the early signing period will likely make their way to the college of their choice when classes resume in January, having graduated from high school in December.

There is another signing day for high school players expected to report in Fall 2025 on February 5th.

Here is a rundown of the high school players announced as signing to play at one of Mississippi’s three FBS colleges as of Wednesday. All announcements come from the universities.

Southern Miss

Southern Miss is in the process of hiring a new Head Coach, after dismissing Will Hall seven games into the 2024 season. The Golden Eagles are looking to bring in young talent, largely within the state, during this signing period that can shore up a roster that is expected to change significantly by the Spring. The soon-to-be-announced new Head Coach is likely to hit the transfer portal to fill gaps, and if the hire is an already established Head Coach, could bring players with him to Hattiesburg.

High school signees announced by USM football on Wednesday:

Silas Corder, Quarterback – Pascagoula, MS

Malachi Henderson, Linebacker – Oak Grove, MS

Fred Nicholson, Long Snapper – Gautier, MS

Jack Richardson, Punter – Madison, MS

Zach Ruffin, Safety – Philadelphia, MS

Ole Miss

Head Coach Lane Kiffin, now in his 5th season guiding the Ole Miss Rebels, has his team ranked No. 13 in the CFB Playoff Rankings. Kiffin, an active player in the transfer portal, looks to sign a deep high school class this signing period as the Rebels will need to fill holes left by those declaring for the NFL Draft, transferring out, or graduating. Winning breeds interest, and even if the Rebels are on the outside looking in for the playoffs, Oxford appears to be the place to be for young recruits looking to enjoy the ‘Sip.

High school signees announced by Ole Miss football on Wednesday:

Winston Watkins, Wide Receiver – Fort Myers, FL

Jarcoby Hopson, Linebacker – Tunica, MS

Corey Adams, Defensive Line – New Orleans, LA

Andrew Maddox, Defensive Line – Hattiesburg, MS

Cortez Thomas, Defensive Back – Lexington, MS

Devin Harper, Offensive Line – Shreveport, LA

Hayden Bradley, Tight End – Buford, GA

Dante Core, Cornerback – Fort Walton Beach, FL

Talib Graham, Defensive Line – Daphne, AL

Dillon Alfred, Wide Receiver – Gautier, MS

Keon Yong, Defensive Back – Bartow, FL

Maison Dunn, Defensive Back – Tupelo, MS

Kenneth Boston, Offensive Line – Rayville, LA

Corey Amos, Defensive Line – Opelousas, LA

Caleb Cunningham, Wide Receiver – Weir, MS

TJ Hedrick, Offensive Line – Columbia, MO

MJ Preston, Defensive Back – Petersburg, VA

Shekai Mills-Knight, Running Back – Montreal, Québec, Canada

Mississippi State

First year Mississippi State Head Coach Jeff Lebby looks to continue the rebuilding process in Starkville, after going winless in SEC play this season. The Bulldogs’ offense showed sparks of promise as Lebby’s prowess for play calling aided the team down the stretch in pushing notably better conference opponents to the wire, including rival Ole Miss in the Egg Bowl. Lebby and his staff will also make the transfer portal a large part of their rebuilding plans even as they announced key high school recruits in this signing period.

High school signees announced by Mississippi State football on Wednesday:

Kamario Taylor, Quarterback – Macon, MS

Geron Johnson, Running Back – Memphis, TN

A.J. Rice, Linebacker – Huntsville, AL

Sekou Smith, Defensive Back – Miami, FL

Spencer Dowland, Offensive Line – Athens, AL

Kyle Johnson, Defensive Back – Cotton Port, LA

Joeseph Skipworth, Tight End – Pace, FL

Kolin Wilson, Running Back – Gulf Shores, AL

Breyden Turnage, Offensive Line – Dyersburg, TN

Anson Lewis, Jr., Wide Receiver – Hattiesburg, MS

Tyshun Willis, Linebacker, Camden, MS

JUCO players announced by Mississippi State on Wednesday:

LaKendrick James, Linebacker – Co-Lin

Tony Mitchell, Defensive Back – East MS

Mason Clinton, Defensive Line – East MS

Jamarcus Moye, Defensive Line – Tyler JC

Saquon Miles, Offensive Line – Hinds

Ja’Bryis Stewart, Linebacker/Safety – Mississippi Delta

Jakheem Shumpert, Offensive Line – Northwest

Amarien Jefferson, Cornerback – East Central

