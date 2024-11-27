Magnolia Mornings: November 27, 2024

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

1. MHP announces Thanksgiving enforcement period

The Mississippi Highway Patrol has announced that its annual Thanksgiving Holiday Travel Period enforcement will take place Wednesday, November 27 at 6:00 a.m. to Sunday, December 1 at midnight.

Drivers are reminded to obey all traffic laws and refrain from driving while impaired or distracted. MHP also said safety checkpoints are planned to enforce child restraint and seatbelt laws and remove impaired drivers from Mississippi roads.

2. Britney Spears’ niece commits to play softball at USM

(Photo from X)

WLOX reports that the 16-year-old niece of Britney Spears has committed to play softball at Southern Miss.

Maddie Watson, daughter of Jamie Lynn Spears, announced her 2026 commitment on X this week. Jamie Lynn is Britney’s sister.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. MOU signed between Trump, Biden as transition gets underway

President Joe Biden meets with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

According to The Hill, President-elect Donald Trump has signed off on a memorandum of understanding with the White House, allowing officials to meet with counterparts at departments and agencies ahead of the January transition of power.

“This engagement allows our intended Cabinet nominees to begin critical preparations, including the deployment of landing teams to every department and agency, and complete the orderly transition of power,” Susie Wiles said in a statement reported by The Hill.

The Hill also reported, “The Trump transition said it would not use taxpayer funding for costs related to the transition, nor would it use government buildings provided by the Government Services Administration. The transition has not disclosed its donors, however, making it unclear who is funding Trump’s preparations to take office in January. Tuesday’s announcement said donors would be disclosed to the public and that foreign donations would not be accepted.”

2. Harris video released on X by Democrats raises eyebrows

(From @TheDemocrats on X)

A video of Vice President Kamala Harris released on Tuesday on the Democratic Party’s X account raised eyebrows.

The Party posted a 28-second clip on X taken from a call Harris made to thank donors. The vice president said on the call, as reported by Newsweek: “I just have to remind you: Don’t you ever let anybody take your power from you. You have the same power that you did before November 5, and you have the same purpose that you did. And you have the same ability to engage and inspire, so don’t ever let anybody or any circumstance take your power from you.”

Newsweek noted, “Several commentators have discussed Harris’ appearance in the video and questioned why it was released. The video has since gone viral, receiving more than 8.4 million views, 6,400 reposts and 11,000 likes.”

Sports & Entertainment

1. Ole Miss falls to No. 14 in CFB Playoff rankings

(From ESPN)

With one week remaining in the regular college football season, the latest CFB Playoff rankings were released on Tuesday with Ole Miss out of the 12-team picture ahead of the Egg Bowl after their heartbreaking loss to Florida on Saturday.

The Rebels came in at No. 14 after being ranked No. 9 the prior week.

Leading the rankings from No. 1 to No. 4 are Oregon, Texas, Miami and Boise State. Georgia, which Ole Miss handily defeated, came in at No. 8 while Alabama, another 8-3 team like the Rebels, came in at No. 13.

2. Egg Bowl kickoff set for Friday

The annual Egg Bowl between Ole Miss and Mississippi State is set to kickoff at 2:30 p.m. on Friday in Oxford.

The 2-9 Bulldogs will come to Vaught Hemingway looking to end their first season under new Head Coach Jeff Lebby on a high note while Rebels’ Coach Lane Kiffin will have to stir his 8-3 team on after a devastating loss to Florida last week that left them on the outside looking in on the CFB Playoffs.

Markets & Business

1. Trump nominates Greer as U.S. Trade Representative

The New York Times reports that President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Jamieson Greer, a lawyer and former Trump official, to serve as his top trade negotiator.

“Mr. Greer is a partner in international trade at the law firm King & Spalding. During Mr. Trump’s first term, Mr. Greer served as chief of staff to Robert E. Lighthizer, the trade representative at the time,” NYT reported. “He was involved in the Trump administration’s trade negotiations with China, as well as the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico.”

“Jamieson will focus the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative on reining in the Country’s massive Trade Deficit, defending American Manufacturing, Agriculture, and Services, and opening up Export Markets everywhere,” Trump said as reported by NYT.

2. Mortgage rates drop, applications rise

Mortgage rates dropped last week, and homebuyers jumped off the fence, reported CNBC.

“They drove total mortgage demand up 6.3% compared with the previous week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s seasonally adjusted index,” CNBC reported. “The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($766,550 or less) decreased to 6.86% from 6.90%, with points remaining unchanged at 0.70 (including the origination fee) for loans with a 20% down payment.”

CNBC went on to add, “Applications for a mortgage to purchase a home increased 12% from the previous week and were 52% higher than the same week one year ago. Last year at this time mortgage rates were higher, but falling. The supply of homes for sale, however, was extremely tight. It has improved markedly this year.”