Magnolia Mornings: November 18, 2024

In Mississippi

1. Gov. Reeves releases FY 2026 EBR

Later Friday afternoon, Governor Tate Reeves released his Fiscal Year 2026 Executive Budget Recommendation.

His office said in a release that the Budget Recommendation highlights an agenda focused on eliminating Mississippi’s income tax, laying the foundation for additional record-breaking private sector investment, continuing Mississippi’s economic development momentum, strengthening and protecting Mississippi’s critical infrastructure assets, raising education standards while defending parents’ rights, and making our state safer for all Mississippians.

Governor Reeves’ top priorities for Fiscal Year 2026 include:

Eliminating Mississippi’s income tax and continuing Mississippi’s economic development momentum

Strengthening and protecting Mississippi’s critical infrastructure assets

Raising education standards while defending parents’ rights

Making our state safer for all Mississippians

Celebrating our American heritage

The full Fiscal Year 2026 Executive Budget Recommendation can be found here.

2. USM launches online IT bachelor’s degree

The University of Southern Mississippi main campus entrance in Hattiesburg,

The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) has launched a new Bachelor of Science in Information Technology online degree program to equip students with the essential skills and knowledge to excel in today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Some of the program’s key features include flexibility, enabling students to balance their studies, work, and personal commitments seamlessly; experienced faculty providing instruction and mentorship; a career-oriented curriculum aligned with industry standards and employer needs; as well as dedicated academic advisors and technical support.

Click here for more information about the Bachelor of Science in Information Technology online degree program.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Carr to chair FCC

President-elect Trump is tapping Brendan Carr of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to chair the agency, as reported by The Hill.

“Trump said he first nominated Carr to the FCC in 2017 and he was confirmed unanimously by the Senate,” The Hill noted, adding, “Carr was the FCC’s general counsel and the adviser to former FCC Chair Ajit Pai. He is currently the top Republican in the FCC, which is an independent agency that regulates communications in the U.S. and internationally.”

According to his FCC Commissioner bio, Carr “has led the FCC’s work to modernize its infrastructure rules and accelerate the buildout of high-speed networks. His reforms cut billions of dollars in red tape, enabled the private sector to construct high-speed networks in communities across the country, and extended America’s global leadership in 5G.”

2. Biden authorizes Ukraine to use US missiles for strikes inside Russia, meets with G20

President Joe Biden, Tuesday, July 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

The New York Times reports “President Biden will begin what is likely to be his last summit with global leaders as commander in chief on Monday, pushing for even stronger support of Ukraine despite the looming uncertainty of how president-elect Donald J. Trump might undo his efforts.”

“Just before the Group of 20 summit began in Rio de Janeiro, Mr. Biden authorized the first use of U.S.-supplied long-range missiles by Ukraine for strikes inside Russia, U.S. officials said,” NYT reported. “The decision, a major change in U.S. policy, was made in part to help shore up Ukraine’s defenses after Russia recruited North Korean troops to assist its fighters. It also came on a day when Russia bombarded Ukraine’s power grid in one of the largest attacks of the war.”

Sports & Entertainment

1. Jackson State wins SWAC East

(Photo from JSU Athletics)

Jackson State (9-2, 7-0 SWAC) not only defeated Alabama State 16-10 on Saturday but the Tigers also claimed the SWAC East Division championship and a berth in the conference’s Championship Game on December 7.

JSU is on the road this coming Saturday afternoon in the regular season finale against Alcorn State. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. on ESPN+.

2. Northwest wins MACCC Championship

(Photo from NWCC Athletics | Maylee Willhite)

Fourth-ranked Northwest won its third MACCC Championship in the past five seasons, as the Rangers picked up a 34-7 victory at No. 7 East Central on Saturday afternoon.

With the win, Northwest improved to 10-1 overall and collected the 12th conference title in program history. The Rangers also ran its all-time record against the Warriors to 35-17, with East Central’s last win in the series occurring in 1997.

Northwest now awaits its fate for the NJCAA Division I Football Playoffs. If selected, it would mark the third time in the last four seasons that the Rangers have been a part of the four-team playoff since its inception in 2021.

Markets & Business

1. Gambles on inflation cost Biden, Americans

The Wall Street Journal reports that the Biden Administration’s gamble on inflation via stimulus packages backfired.

“Billions of dollars in Covid-19 aid were already coursing through the economy, the aftereffect of bipartisan spending measures under Donald Trump. Strong demand from Biden’s additional fiscal stimulus, ultralow interest rates and a successful vaccine rollout ran headlong into crippled supply chains and discombobulated labor markets,” WSJ reported. “Bad luck piled on. New Covid variants, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and China’s Covid-related lockdowns continued to upend global supply chains and commodity markets. Inflation soared in most of the world’s richest economies—across Europe, Canada, and Australia.”

WSJ went on to note, “Democrats had bet voters would reward them for a strong labor market recovery with tangible gains for workers. Instead, those voters recoiled at the sudden cost-of-living increases. Consumer prices during Biden’s term have risen 20%, compared with 8% in Trump’s term.”

2. Tesla stocks jump on news of possible USDOT self-driving regulations

CNBC reports that “Tesla shares jumped on Monday following a report that President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team are planning to make a federal framework to regulate self-driving vehicles a top priority for the U.S. Transport Department.”

“A federal framework for regulating self-driving vehicles would be a major boon to Musk’s Tesla, which has been promising fully self-driving vehicles for several years but has so far failed to deliver a car capable of being driven autonomously without a human behind the wheel,” CNBC reported.

The outlet added, “The long-term vision for Tesla is to produce a fleet of so-called ‘robotaxis,’ autonomous vehicles that can drive people around without the need for human supervision.”