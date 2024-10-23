Skydweller Aero allowed use of NASA Stennis Space Center restricted airspace

The Skydweller Aero solar-powered, autonomous aircraft flies above the Thad Cochran Test Stand (B-1/B-2) at NASA’s Stennis Space Center during a September 2024 test operation. Skydweller Aero has an ongoing airspace agreement with NASA Stennis to conduct test flights of its aircraft in the area. (Photo from Skydweller Aero)

The company will test its solar-powered autonomous aircraft at the Hancock County site.

NASA’s Stennis Space Center and Skydweller Aero Inc. have entered into an agreement for the company to operate its solar-powered autonomous aircraft in the site’s restricted airspace, a key step towards achieving a strategic center goal.

In October 2023, Skydweller Aero it was investing $55 million in Mississippi’s Hancock County, creating at least three dozen jobs supporting the development of its solar-powered aircraft. Then in March, the company opened its flight test and aircraft modification facility at Stennis International Airport.

The Reimbursable Space Act agreement, finalized in late August and announced Wednesday, marks the first between NASA Stennis and a commercial company to utilize the south Mississippi center’s unique capabilities to support testing and operation of uncrewed systems.

“There are few locations like NASA Stennis that offer a secure location, restricted airspace and the infrastructure to support testing and operation of various uncrewed systems,” said NASA Stennis Director John Bailey in a statement. “Range operations is a critical area of focus as we adapt to the changing aerospace and technology landscape to grow into the future.”

According to the two entities, the agreement paves the way for Skydweller Aero to begin area test flights of its autonomous, uncrewed solar-powered aircraft, which features a wingspan greater than a 747 jetliner and is designed for long-duration flights.

“Access to the restricted airspace above NASA Stennis has been tremendously helpful to our uncrewed, autonomous flight operations,” said Barry Matsumori, president and chief operating officer of Skydweller Aero, in a statement. “The opportunity to use the controlled environment above Stennis helps accelerate our efforts, allowing us to transition the aircraft in and out of civil airspace, while demonstrating its reliability and unblemished safety record to the FAA.”

NASA noted that the agreement provides the company Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) authorization for future test flights in designated areas of the NASA Stennis buffer zone. It also represents a key step in the center’s effort to grow its range operations presence.