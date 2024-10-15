Two Southern Miss legends lead Induction Class of 2025 for Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame

(Photos from MS Sports Hall of Fame on Facebook)

Former Golden Eagle skipper Scott Berry and standout running back Derrick Nix among the eight inductees.

The Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame proudly unveiled the Induction Class of 2025 on Tuesday at a press conference today at the Museum.

Leading the class are two Southern Miss legends – former head baseball coach Scott Berry and former star running back Derrick Nix.

The 2025 class features eight inductees that includes four football legends, two basketball stars, one baseball standout, and a distinguished golfer.

“Our selection committee has once again excelled in identifying remarkable individuals for this class,” said Museum Executive Director Bill Blackwell in a statement. “Each inductee has made significant contributions to their sport and has embodied the spirit of excellence that we celebrate. Their legacies inspire future generations of athletes in Mississippi and beyond.”

The full Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2025 as announced are:

Scott Berry – Head Baseball Coach at the University of Southern Mississippi for 14 seasons, leading the team to nine NCAA tournament appearances.

Derrick Nix – USM star running back and long-time college coach, currently on the coaching staff at Auburn as the offensive coordinator and running backs coach.

Steve Freeman – Standout defensive back at Mississippi State and in the NFL, currently a veteran NFL official.

Mike Justice – Veteran high school football coach with a remarkable record of 297 wins and 98 losses over 35 years, including four state championships.

Dexter McCluster – Ole Miss All-SEC and All-American running back, receiver, and kick returner, who enjoyed an 8-season NFL career.

Steve Rives – Accomplished high school and college basketball coach with over 700 career wins, known for his successful tenures at Jackson Prep and Delta State University.

Robbie Webb – Golf professional at Canton Country Club and Deerfield, who mentored numerous junior golfers.

Mo Williams – Current Head Basketball Coach at Jackson State University and Murrah High School graduate, who went on to play basketball at Alabama and enjoyed a 13-year NBA career.

The group will be formally enshrined during the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame Induction Weekend on August 1-2, 2025.

Tickets will go on sale in January 2025.