Up, up, and away with the 39th Annual Natchez Balloon Festival

One of the most spectacular – and colorful- events in the river city of Natchez is the annual Natchez Balloon Festival, when dozens of gigantic hot air balloons quietly rise about the city. This year marks the 39th year the balloons will be in the river city, and over the years the Festival has grown in size to include food, entertainment, carnival rides, and more.

Did you know that the first hot air balloon flight in the world was done by Jean-Francois Pilatre de Rozier and Francois Laurent d’Arlandes in Paris, France? It isn’t recent; you must go back a few centuries. On November 21, 1783, the first free flight with human passengers took place. The Montgolfier brothers created the balloon.

Today, you can book a hot air balloon tour to the Rio Grande Valley or the Grand Tetons. And if you need advice for your tour, you can download a first-timers guidebook for your balloon flight. Sorry, that is not for me. I prefer to keep my feet on the ground, look up at the sky, and watch someone else float in a colorful hot air balloon.

You can watch, and possibly ride, at the upcoming Natchez Balloon Festival, October 18-19, 2024. But first, let’s learn more about the inception of this event, which many residents of Natchez view as a homecoming or an annual holiday.

The Origination of the Balloon Festival

Perhaps the best place to get information regarding Natchez is the Historic Natchez Foundation (HNF). Carter Burns, Executive Director, and his staff can help you with questions and research. I learned about one staff member, Mary (Mimi) Miller. She is the Executive Director Emerita and remains a full-time employee. She is an author, consultant, and lecturer with a lengthy resume.

In our recent conversation, I learned she has been involved with the balloon festival since the beginning. She has some wonderful stories to share. She told me that the balloon festival originated from the vision of two men—cofounders James M. Biglane and H.I. “Cappy” Stahlman, III.

James M. Biglane (1941 to 2024) founded the First Natchez Bank, now United Mississippi Bank. His work with the Balloon Festival was included in his obituary, “In 1986, in conjunction with the Historic Natchez Foundation, Biglane, with United Mississippi Bank as its sponsor, spearheaded Natchez’s first Mississippi River Balloon Race; and the bank remains a primary sponsor to this day. He was also the first to pilot a hot-air balloon in this event.”

H.I. “Cappy” Stahlman, III (1943 to 2020), was the former CEO of Stahlman Lumber Company. In an article from The Natchez Democrat on February 27, 2020, he is described as “a fierce ambassador for Natchez and in 2012 was named Man of the Year.” Also, he enjoyed boating and was a car and motorcycle enthusiast.

You may have picked up on the fact that initially, it was called the Great Mississippi River Balloon Race. In June 2019, the name was changed to the Natchez Balloon Festival. The new name gives a better explanation regarding what the event is about. A new logo was presented, and a new music organizer was hired.

I would be amiss if I didn’t mention Sam Kirby. He is the chairman of the festival this year. I also learned that he was the recipient of the 2019 Spirit of Stickler Award. The award is given annually to the one who demonstrates dedication and commitment. There are about a hundred individuals who volunteer their time to make this event happen. Every year since 2000, the Stickler award is presented in honor of Dr. David Stickler. The award recipients are listed on the Natchez Balloon Festival website.

On the Bluff of Natchez

“I think it’s sort of a fascinating thing,” Mimi Miller said, “because most balloon events are held at airports or fairgrounds. Our balloon festival is unique because it’s held in downtown Natchez, at the beautiful site of the historic Rosalie Mansion. It is owned by the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), overlooking the Mississippi River.”

Mimi elaborated further, “There is a beautiful park on the side of Rosalie, and we’ve been there every year except the first year. They are partners in this event and enjoy having it there. People in the community get excited about the event – they are already hanging their balloons up on their porches. The event has almost become like a holiday for our town. I like to think of it as an annual homecoming. Many people plan family and class reunions around the festival. We have people who come from Texas, Tennessee, South Louisiana, and areas across Mississippi.”

Usually, the number of balloonists varies from year to year. It can range from 45 to 80. This may seem like many balloons, but there isn’t a mass ascension because they aren’t all up simultaneously or from the same location. Over the years, the Natchez Mall has been one of the favorite places to land.

Balloon Terminology

When Mimi started talking about all the different facets of the balloon festival, I knew I needed a short course on some of the terms she used.

The actual hot air balloon is an aerostat.

An individual who is a fanatic about balloons is referred to as a balloonatic.

The container under the balloon is called a basket or a gondola.

The person who flies the balloon is called a pilot.

Chase is when you track the flight of a balloon. The chase crew retrieves or recovers the balloon when it lands.

Artwork Competition

Before the annual Natchez Balloon Festival, there is an art contest. This year, all entries were due by June 28, 2024. The winner receives $1,000. The artwork is used for the festival, posters, t-shirts, and additional merchandise.

The winner this year was a student—a first. Jillian Birely is a high school senior from Vidalia, Louisiana.

Balloons, Live Music, Tickets

The balloon flights are scheduled, weather permitting, to take place on Friday morning, Saturday in the morning and afternoon, and Sunday in the morning and afternoon; no tickets are required for Sunday. Tethered rides may be available.

The Festival begins with Family Night, which begins at 4 pm on Friday, October 18. There will be a balloon glow at Rosalie Mansion, fireworks, and a live band at 8 pm There will also be carnival rides, children’s activities, and food trucks, and you can enjoy meals at the local restaurants.

Saturday, October 19, the live bands will be The Lincoln, Taj Farrant, The Heartshakers – A Tom Petty Experience, Eric Gales, and Chapel Hart. Check the website for times.

Tickets may be purchased at the entrance to the festival. However, it is recommended that tickets be purchased in advance through the website or The Historic Natchez Foundation. There are several options: Friday only, Saturday only, or a weekend pass. Check the website for prices and VIP tickets. The Ed Godfrey Sports Tent will be equipped with four TVs tuned to NCAA and NFL games, so you won’t miss a play.

